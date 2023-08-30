Did Roman Reigns comment on Bray Wyatt's passing? Potential tribute may be in works

Roman Reigns went on a hiatus after SmackDown that followed SummerSlam 2023, where he defended his title. His continued absence has left fans wondering when he will address Bray Wyatt's tragic passing and honor his former rival.

Reigns and Wyatt share an extensive history that dates back to when they were part of The Shield and The Wyatt Family, respectively. They have squared off in memorable title matches, including the one that kickstarted The Tribal Chief's current historic championship reign.

WWE paid a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown last week following his untimely passing. The wrestling world is united in grief, and several superstars have paid respects to Wyatt on every show since the tragic news broke. Fans hoped to see Reigns appear on the show, but The Tribal Chief was missing.

Roman Reigns is yet to comment on the unfortunate development and is expected to honor Bray Wyatt's legacy and their history upon his return. WWE fans pushed to retire the blue Universal Championship, with many rumors claiming that Reigns gave the title to Wyatt's family.

Reigns will likely address Bray Wyatt in his speech, but he could also use the latter's finisher. While Seth Rollins recreated The Eater of Worlds' iconic upside-down move in the corner, no one has used Sister Abigail as of yet. Reigns could be the first to use Bray Wyatt's finisher in an upcoming match as a tribute to one of the biggest rivals of his WWE career.

Could Roman Reigns break character for the first time in three years for Bray Wyatt?

The Tribal Chief is undoubtedly one of the biggest heels in the business, and he has worked hard to maintain his gimmick. However, Roman Reigns could be forced to break character for the first time since turning heel when he will address Bray Wyatt and celebrate his legacy with WWE fans.

WWE has not advertised Roman Reigns for any of the big shows over the next few months, including Survivor Series 2023. As of this writing, there is no update on when Reigns will return. With Jey Uso "quitting" WWE, only Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso are left on SmackDown. It remains to be seen what is in store for The Bloodline in the absence of The Tribal Chief.

