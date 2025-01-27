Former champion to be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame; The Bloodline to recruit his son? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline story continues to evolve after Solo Sikoa's massive loss to Roman Reigns recently. While Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga continue to dominate on SmackDown, a new member might be introduced to the faction to continue the storylines.

Former WWE champion Umaga could be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, with The Bloodline recruiting his son Zilla Fatu. With WrestleMania around the corner, WWE has not announced any names for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 yet.

Among the potential names that could headline the class, Umaga is one of the possibilities. The legend had a short yet memorable career in the squared circle and was considered to be one of the most dangerous superstars while he was alive. He sadly passed away on December 4, 2009, due to cardiac issues.

WWE could induct him into the Hall of Fame this year, with his family coming out to acknowledge the massive honor. His son Zilla Fatu could also be present in the mix, and could further sign with the Stamford-based company.

To cater to the anticipation among fans, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could recruit Fatu during Umaga's Hall of Fame induction ceremony, adding a major twist to what many fans believe is the most intriguing storyline in the history of the company.

Zilla Fatu joining The Bloodline could mark the beginning of a new era for the faction, which could end up making headlines again. With the incredible talent that Zilla Fatu seemingly possesses, WWE could put a title on his shoulder soon after his debut.

(Please Note: Readers should note that this is merely speculation and not confirmed information)

WWE plans for major changes in The Bloodline

Since Solo Sikoa's big loss to Roman Reigns on the WWE RAW debut on Netflix, numerous changes have been seen in The New Bloodline. Recent reports suggest that another massive change to the faction is on the horizon.

As per recent updates from WrestleVotes, Triple H is seemingly planning to change the name of Solo Sikoa's Bloodline. The faction will reportedly not be referred to as 'The Bloodline' moving forward and a new name might be given to them in the next few weeks.

The fans have been waiting for Solo Sikoa to return to the faction and continue the storyline. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction next.

