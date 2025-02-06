  • home icon
Former champion to join his wife in WWE after leaving AEW? Exploring the chances

By Aviral Shukla
Modified Feb 06, 2025 17:12 GMT
Will a former champion return to WWE? [Images via star's wife's IG & WWE YouTube]

A former NXT Champion could join his wife in WWE after his potential exit from AEW. Malakai Black has seemingly wrapped up his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He hasn't appeared since Full Gear 2024. The Dutch Destroyer could be eyeing a comeback to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut shortly.

Recent reports suggest he will become a free agent by late February or March. Once obligations don’t bind him, the erstwhile Aleister Black may join his wife, Zelina Vega, on the SmackDown brand.

Black may have allegedly had a few creative disagreements with the management in the past, but he’d probably be interested in collaborating with the Stamford-based promotion again. The main attraction would be Chief Content Officer Triple H. Since taking over WWE's creative duties, The Game has brought back several stars and has made the most of their abilities.

The Dutch professional wrestler thrived under Triple H's leadership during his time in NXT. However, his booking on the main roster during the Vince McMahon-led regime was underwhelming. There were reports in 2021 that Black's WWE release was due to his creative disagreements with the higher-ups. However, he later refuted the claims.

But with Paul Levesque now in charge, he likely has a good shot at sharing his vision for his character. Plus, coming back to WWE would let him work alongside his wife. It will be a win-win situation for Vega and Black, but we can't say for sure that it's going to happen. There's no guarantee he'll end up in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Malakai Black must carry his NXT aura if he returns to WWE

The erstwhile Aleister Black was one of the standout talents in the company during his NXT days. He stood out as a dark and intriguing character. However, when the Dutch star joined the main roster, a lot of that depth and sharpness faded away, and it felt like he was kind of ignored.

If Black makes a comeback, he needs to revive the NXT vibe that fans loved so much. With Triple H at the helm, this change is possible.

Let’s keep an eye out for what this mysterious star chooses to do once he enters free agency.

Edited by Yash Mittal
