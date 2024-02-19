Former champion to make his first in-ring appearance on WWE RAW in 40 months and attack Gunther? Exploring the potential

Gunther is currently having a majestic reign as Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW. Since he won the title, several men have challenged him for his gold. However, the Austrian has prevailed every time and has registered some massive victories in the process.

On the upcoming episode of RAW, he will face a tough test as former Bloodline member Jey Uso is set to challenge him for the Intercontinental Title. While Gunther could be able to deal with Jey, given the former's experience in singles competion, there is a chance he might be attacked during or after the match.

A RAW Superstar could make his first appearance in front of the fans in 40 months, aiming to start a feud with Gunther. The name in question is Andrade. It was recently revealed that the Mexican star had signed with Monday Night RAW after returning at Royal Rumble 2024.

The former United States Champion's last in-ring appearance on RAW came in October 2020. Since returning, he has only featured in backstage segments on the red brand.

WWE has yet to announce any plans for Andrade. Hence, there is a huge possibility that on the upcoming episode of RAW, the 34-year-old might attack the Intercontinental Champion and kickstart a title feud with him. This could also lead to a mega match between the two at WrestleMania 40.

Gunther shared his thoughts on the match against Jey Uso

Although Jey Uso hasn't tasted much success as a singles superstar, one simply can't underestimate him. At SummerSlam 2023, Jey was close to beating Roman Reigns, which means he has the necessary skills to become a successful solo star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite the threat Jey Uso poses, Gunther seems to be unfazed. During an exclusive interview on WWE's official Twitter handle, the Austrian mentioned he was not at all worried about facing Jey Uso. The Intercontinental Champion said:

"Next week, Jey Uso is challenging me for the Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship. It's gonna be interesting because this time, Jey cannot share the burden of being successful. Jey will fully rely on himself, and he will face somebody who, unlike him, has achieved everything on his own. So I'm not worried at all."

You can check out what the champion said about facing Jey Uso in the video below:

While Gunther seems confident about his upcoming outing against Jey Uso, it will be interesting to see what the latter brings to the table. If Jey can beat the champion, not only will he create history but also win his first singles title in WWE.