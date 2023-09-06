Former champion to make SmackDown debut soon? Piecing together the clues so far

SmackDown is the land of opportunities, and has molded many up-and-comers into some of the biggest stars in WWE history. It seems that the popular wrestling show could again witness the arrival of a former champion.

The star in question is none other than Bron Breakker. The former two-time NXT Champion was heavily rumored to join the main roster during the draft season. At the time of the writing, Breakker has been with NXT for nearly three years now.

After what was witnessed on NXT this week, Bron Breakker might be sent packing from the white and gold brand. This could potentially pave the way for his arrival on SmackDown. For those unaware, Breakker took out Von Vagner with the steel steps on NXT this week.

The two men had a brutal No Disqualification match in the main event of NXT. Wagner got the upper hand in the closing moments of the match when he sent Breakker crashing through part of the set and slammed him through the announcer’s desk.

However, the former NXT Champion reversed the momentum by hitting his opponent with a low-blow. He then scored the pinfall following a vicious spear. After the match was over, Breakker grabbed the steel steps and bashed Vagner’s skull with them, even as NXT cameras cut to dark.

Why Bron Breakker should debut on SmackDown?

Bron Breakker has accomplished everything there possibly is, on the white and gold brand. He turned heel after losing the NXT title to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver. Breakker also failed to beat Ilja Dragunov in a number one contender’s match for the title.

Seeing as the RAW roster already has enough heel superstars and factions, Breakker could appear on SmackDown instead of the red brand. He could be the perfect heel on the midcard, before making his way to the main event scene, where a potential face turn could await him.

It remains to be seen if Bron Breakker will be moved to SmackDown or RAW following his actions on NXT this week.

