Former champion must challenge Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle for a first-ever shot at the Undisputed WWE Title

Cody Rhodes has confirmed that he will be present at Clash at the Castle 2024 but hasn't mentioned in what capacity. He will definitely be representing the Undisputed WWE Championship at WWE's first-ever premium live event at Scotland, but it's unknown if he will take on a challenger for the strap.

However, it's important to note that The American Nightmare has expressed his desire to be a fighting champion. Keeping that in mind, Nick Aldis already had him defend the title against AJ Styles at Backlash: France and Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. With the next premium live event being Clash at the Castle, Cody Rhodes should put the title on the line there as well and it should be against Solo Sikoa!

Cody Rhodes needs a strong challenger

To be a fighting champion, one must put the title on the line against the strongest of men. While Solo Sikoa might not have the same in-ring expertise as The American Night, the former NXT North American Champion definitely has the strength to take down the best of the best. This makes The Enforcer of The Bloodline an extremely worthy challenger.

Furthermore, The American Nightmare taking on Solo means he will have to be aware of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as well. It will be quite the challenge to defend the title while looking out for the new ruthless members of the faction, who have caused a fearful reaction from Paul Heyman himself.

The more challenging it is, the more entertaining it is for the WWE Universe!

Solo Sikoa gets the chance to further himself as The Bloodline's leader

Ever since Sikoa took over The Bloodline's leadership, he has only been in one tag team match at Backlash 2024. To ensure he establishes his dominance on the main roster as the leader, he needs to have a couple of singles matches.

Considering both The Rock and Roman Reigns are out of the picture at the moment, this is Sikoa's best time to rise as a challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship and take on Cody Rhodes. Once Rock and Roman Reigns return, The American Nightmare will shift focus to them and Sikoa could be left in the dust!

Allows a babyface turn for the original Bloodline members

After Reigns took a hiatus from WWE TV, Solo Sikoa removed Jimmy Uso from the faction after having Tama Tonga assault him. Currently, only Sikoa and Heyman remain from original Bloodline, and Heyman seems to be forced by The Enforcer to continue being The Wise-Man.

If Sikoa challenges Cody Rhodes, one can expect The Bloodline to interfere. When Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa intervene, Rhodes will be heavily outnumbered. This is when Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, maybe even Roman Reigns, can return to WWE to save Rhodes from Solo Sikoa and The new Bloodline, triggering Jimmy Uso and Reigns' babyface turns.

