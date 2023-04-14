Former champion who was released 730 days ago might finally confirm he was secretly hired back by WWE

April 15 is around the corner, and it will be the two-year anniversary of the release of a former WWE titleholder. Bo Dallas was released from the company on April 15, 2021.

However, what fans may not know is that Bo Dallas might be secretly hired back by WWE.

Dallas was fired by the company back in 2021 after more than a year of absence from TV during the pandemic era. After he was fired, it was rumored that he was focusing on a different side of his life after his WWE career and was venturing into real estate while living on his farm with his partner and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan.

Now, though, over the last year, there have been rumors that he has been brought back. Ever since Bray Wyatt's return, the rumors have been swirling. The introduction of Uncle Howdy's character even convinced most fans that it was none other than Dallas.

However, since the apparent failure of the character and Wyatt's disappearance from TV, Uncle Howdy has not been seen on TV either. There have been murmurs of Bray Wyatt returning as The Fiend. He was spotted in LA during WrestleMania as well but has not yet returned.

If the star does return as The Fiend, then there might not be a need for Uncle Howdy. If it is indeed Bo Dallas who plays the character, then the company might have him return as himself, even if he is still aligned with Bray Wyatt. This will reveal that the star has been signed back after almost 730 days away from the company.

What could Bo Dallas do after returning to WWE?

Several storylines are possible for Dallas. He could obviously align with Bray Wyatt in whatever disturbing team that they could form. They could also finally showcase themselves as they are, brothers, and form a normal team instead of one with supernatural powers.

Given the failure of Wyatt's supernatural gimmicks, this might be the best way forward for them.

Joe @JungleBatman 🖤 Bray Wyatt with JoJo his children his brother Bo Dallas and his Sister Mika. Good Morning Bray Wyatt with JoJo his children his brother Bo Dallas and his Sister Mika. Good Morning ❤️ 🖤 https://t.co/Y4jhPujol7

If Dallas were to go on his own, then he might also return to feud with his old faction leader, The Miz. The star was a part of The Miz's B-Team, and this could make for an interesting clash.

