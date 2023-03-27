Bray Wyatt's return could be successful if he aligns with returning WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE has been criticized by many fans, but things could turn around if he chooses to align with a returning superstar.

Wyatt made his long-awaited return to the company at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and it was an incredible moment. The 35-year-old was released in July 2021 but got another chance once Triple H took over the creative role in the company.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport last year, The Game said that Wyatt was a "victim of his own mind" who needed a harness for his creative mind. Thus far, it appears that Triple H hasn't been able to figure out the correct way to use Wyatt either.

It was recently reported by the Wrestling Observer that indications are pointing to Randy Orton making a return to WWE soon. The Viper has an extensive history with The Eater of Worlds and has even defeated him at WrestleMania 37.

Orton was part of a very popular tag team with Riddle known as RK-Bro, but The Original Bro is currently dealing with issues of his own. The 42-year-old reportedly wants to return at this year's WrestleMania and could confront Wyatt at the premium live event. Orton knows what Bray is capable of and could offer to bring the best out of him.

The two would make for an unlikely pairing, but Orton has been through it all and may finally be the harness for Bray Wyatt's endless creativity that WWE has been looking for.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On this day, last year, Randy Orton defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match. Would you like to see The Fiend once again in #WWE On this day, last year, Randy Orton defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match. Would you like to see The Fiend once again in #WWE? https://t.co/4VHSRS1kxw

Randy Orton describes working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt have been a part of some bizarre feuds in the past and the storylines haven't always connected with the WWE Universe.

Randy Orton is a 14-time world champion and has accomplished a lot throughout his career. However, Wyatt's character is so unique that he presents a challenge to any superstar working with him.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show ahead of last year's WrestleMania, Randy discussed working with Bray Wyatt:

"Bray Wyatt was there, I worked with him, it was a little odd. There were some issues where I think he wasn't able to do some stuff in the ring for a while. That got weird, but he's a hell of a talent," said Orton.

As of now, Bray's status for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles is unknown. He was in line to face Bobby Lashley at 'Mania but a health issue could prevent the match from happening.

Only time will tell if Wyatt can recapture the magic he created for fans when he made his return last year or if it is already too late.

Do you think Bray Wyatt's return has been a success?

