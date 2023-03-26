Randy Orton looks hardly recognizable in the latest photo amid WWE return rumors

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently spotted with a new look in a picture shared by his wife, Kim Orton.

The 14-time World Champion has been on the sidelines since May last year due to a back injury. Orton went under the knife in November for lower back fusion surgery.

He was last seen in action on the 20 May edition of SmackDown where he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championship in a 'Winner Takes All' match against The Usos. RK-Bro was attacked by The Bloodline after the match and The Legend Killer has been away from the squared circle ever since.

There have been reports of Randy Orton returning to action as we approach the WrestleMania season. Amid the rumors, Orton's wife Kim posted an image of the couple on Instagram, where the superstar looked unrecognizable.

Terrible Chief @summerswetchild Wow Randy Orton looks so different Wow Randy Orton looks so different https://t.co/1NQiKeBUjI

Randy Orton reportedly wants to return to WWE at WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton is widely considered one of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the squared circle. With WrestleMania 39 being bigger than ever, The Apex Predator reportedly wants to make his presence felt at the premium live event.

It was recently noted that the 14-time World Champion will be present in Los Angeles during WrestleMania weekend. While there was no confirmation on whether he'd appear on the Show of Shows or on RAW the following night, WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport reported that missing WrestleMania 32 was a major blow to the RAW Superstar and he would not want the same to happen this year.

"Randy's name I've started to hear a little bit over the last couple of weeks. He's getting close. He'd like to show up at WrestleMania. Missing WrestleMania 32 in Dallas through injury killed him. So I think if he's going to return, let's say the night after, he'd rather just show up in some form at the stadium." (H/T GiveMeSport)

IWC’s𝕋𝕣𝕚𝕓𝕒𝕝ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕖𝕗 @RealHOTTGOD 🏾 The Randy Orton #WrestleMania return rumours are now circulating The Randy Orton #WrestleMania return rumours are now circulating 💥🙏🏾 https://t.co/Rntmsh95rq

The 10-time WWE Champion has a score to settle with Roman Reigns and Co. and could make his presence felt in the main event that'll see The Tribal Chief defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes.

What do you think WWE has in store for Randy Orton's return to the squared circle? Sound off below and let us know!

