Former champion to replace Sheamus in his absence on WWE SmackDown? Exploring decision behind major move

Sheamus hasn’t wrestled on Friday Night SmackDown in nearly four months. The Celtic Warrior last competed on the August 18, 2023, edition of the blue brand. He gave close friend Adam Copeland (formerly Edge) his final WWE match.

The former World Champion's absence led to The Brawling Brutes quietly going their separate ways. Ridge Holland moved to NXT, where he (in kayfabe) injured Ilja Dragunov during their NXT Championship. Butch, meanwhile, has found himself at odds with Pretty Deadly.

The Bruiserweight was told to find himself a tag team partner in order to get a match against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution. This seems like the perfect opportunity to bring in someone who has a history with the former Pete Dunne.

The person is none other than Tyler Bate. The former multi-time champion in WWE can potentially join Butch on SmackDown, replacing The Celtic Warrior in the process. Bate and Dunne go a long way back. They were part of the British Strong Style alongside former NXT UK star Trent Seven.

It remains to be seen if Butch will get Tyler Bate to join him on the main roster against Pretty Deadly. It was recently reported that there were plans to bring The Big Strong Boi to the main roster. Fans might have to wait till January 5, 2024, to find out.

Why hasn’t Sheamus appeared on WWE SmackDown?

Sheamus is currently out of action with a shoulder injury. The former multi-time World Champion has not competed since August 18, 2023. He was reportedly advertised locally for the November 24 episode of WWE SmackDown but didn’t appear.

It is possible that The Celtic Warrior could return during the build to Royal Rumble 2024. A former Royal Rumble winner himself, Sheamus has won almost every known championship in the sports entertainment juggernaut. It remains to be seen if he’ll win any in 2024.

