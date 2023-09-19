Former champion to return after 145 days and cost Gunther his title at Fastlane 2023? Exploring potential swerve

Last week on RAW, Gunther celebrated becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. In doing so, he beat The Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days.

However, there is a chance Gunther could lose his title at Fastlane on Saturday, October 7. Given how the story is progressing on RAW, there is a huge chance that Tommaso Ciampa will face the Intercontinental Champion. If this match happens, it could mark the return of a 36-year-old WWE Superstar.

The star in question is Ciampa's former teammate, Johnny Gargano, who was last seen on the May 15 edition of RAW. Considering the IC Champion has his Imperium members by his side, Gargano could return at Fastlane to support his friend. He could also potentially help him win the IC title, which could lead to a rivalry between the DIY and Imperium.

While this speculative angle would be a good fresh feud for WWE, there is also a chance WWE might not go with it. If the Stamford-based promotion has to reunite DIY, it would potentially be for them to chase the Tag Team Championship.

Also, despite how it looks, it seems as if Gable's quest to become IC Champion has not ended yet.

Gunther has no interest in working with WWE legend

After all that Gunther achieved as Intercontinental Champion, it is hard to argue he is not the greatest champion in the title's history. The only man who could potentially come close to being compared with the Austrian is The Honky Tonk Man, who held the record for being the longest-reigning IC Champion before Gunther.

Recently, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked The Ring General if he would be interested in working with Tonk Man. Given the stature of the former WWE Superstar, one would have expected the Austrian to show some interest. However, he denied the opportunity. The Imperium leader said:

"No. It's a great accomplishment, but I'm gonna use that to build my legacy more on top of that. Just getting started."

Check out the video below:

While Gunther has his reasons, it will be interesting to see when he works with other WWE legends like Brock Lesnar. Ever since the duo squared off at Royal Rumble, fans have been wanting to see the leader of Imperium and Lesnar face each other in a singles match.