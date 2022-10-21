Former champion to return, first-time-ever match - 5 possible opponents for Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown

Fans were shocked when Zelina Vega made her big return on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown. She made an impactful re-emergence alongside Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. The foursome now makes up the Legado Del Fantasma faction, with Zelina replacing Elektra Lopez in the stable.

Zelina had been away from television for around seven months. She was out of action due to an undisclosed injury just as she was reportedly in line for a push. With new management, a new stable, and a new brand, what will the former Queen's Crown winner do moving forward on WWE SmackDown? Which superstars on the brand could she throw down with in the ring?

Below are five possible opponents for Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Zelina could attempt to bully Aliyah on WWE SmackDown

Aliyah on SmackDown

Aliyah is an Arab-Canadian superstar who first began wrestling back in 2013. She primarily wrestled on the Canadian independent wrestling circuit but eventually broke out into the United States and signed with WWE in 2015.

Her time on the NXT was a mixed bag. She rarely sustained a regular push and had irregular television time. Still, she had standout moments such as while teaming up with Vanessa Borne and when being managed by Robert Stone.

She was called up to WWE SmackDown in 2021 where she defeated Natalya in 3.17 second. She also captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Raquel Rodriguez in August 2022 by defeating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Zelina Vega and Aliyah may be the perfect pairing due to how different they are. Aliyah is a likable, underdog babyface while The Queen is a rude, degrading heel. Despite Zelina's small frame, she can and will bully Aliyah verbally and potentially even physically. The underdog getting an upset win over Zelina could be a great moment.

#4. Vega vs. Shotzi would be a first-time ever match

Shotzi is an eight-year pro wrestler, who began her wrestling career back in 2014, competing for various independent promotions including SHIMMER, Bar Wrestling, and EVOLVE Wrestling. The green-haired star signed with WWE in 2019.

The Ballsy Badass had success on the black & gold brand, capturing the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Ember Moon. She was called up to the main roster in 2021 and has remained on WWE SmackDown ever since. The former Blackheart is currently a babyface on the Blue brand and is aligned with Raquel Rodriguez.

A rivalry between Zelina Vega and Shotzi could be quite entertaining. Shotzi is a likable superstar while Vega is great at being truly detestable. The two stars feuding on WWE SmackDown could ultimately elevate The Ballsy Badass in the eyes of the audience, while their personalities clashing on screen would be entertaining. Plus, the two have never had a one-on-one bout which only adds to the intrigue.

#3. Liv Morgan could take a fight with Zelina to the extreme on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan signed with WWE in 2015 after being a life-long wrestling fan. She immediately reported to NXT where she spent time developing while only occasionally appearing on television.

The 28-year-old was called up to the main roster in 2017 alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, as part of the Riott Squad. Morgan has been a regular on both WWE SmackDown and RAW during that time. The talented star recently held the SmackDown Women's Championship, although she lost the title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

The Miracle Kid has been undergoing a gimmick change over the past month or so. Due to her rivalry with Ronda, Liv has been going extreme. She's taken kendo sticks and baseball bats to her heel rivals while also regularly putting them through tables.

Given Zelina Vega's attitude and general demeanor, she may backtalk Liv and find herself on the receiving end of an extreme beating. A rivalry between the two could be fun, but a fight breaking out may be even more likely.

#2. Charlotte Flair could return to WWE SmackDown as a babyface

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair. The 36-year-old superstar is one of the most accomplished in the industry. She began wrestling in 2012 and quickly became a regular on black & gold brand, ultimately winning the NXT Women's Championship.

Flair has accomplished more than essentially any other female superstar in history on the main roster. She has held both the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship and the RAW Women's Championship on six occasions each. Flair has also held the tag team gold.

If Charlotte returns to WWE SmackDown as a babyface, Zelina could cross paths with a fellow queen. Both women call themselves The Queen of WWE, but Vega may claim that she was the one to earn the right through her win of the Queen's Crown Tournament.

It's an easy set-up for a rivalry. Plus, just as with Shotzi, the two have never had a one-on-one bout which adds further interest to a potential match.

#1. A feud with B-Fab has already started on WWE SmackDown

Hit Row on SmackDown

Hit Row is one of the newest factions on SmackDown. The group consists of B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and the powerful Top Dolla. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was part of the faction at one time but currently works for AEW.

The group initially rose to prominence on NXT in 2021 before being called up to the main roster. Immediately, the group was released due to budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The "OG Three" were brought back to WWE earlier this year once Triple H gained control of the promotion.

Legado Del Fantasma returned by beating down Hit Row. They've recently given the team of Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis their first two vs. two loss on the main roster. A battle between B-Fab and Zelina Vega feels inevitable. Given B-Fab's lack of experience, Vega certainly has a considerable edge if the two do lock horns.

Poll : 0 votes