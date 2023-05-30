Former champion could return to WWE for the first time since 2019 to exact revenge on a member of The OC

AJ Styles is now free to explore his new stomping grounds, WWE SmackDown, after putting on a remarkable bout against Seth "Freakin" Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship.

While The Phenomenal One is likely to take on Karrion Kross or even Grayson Waller in the coming weeks, Mia Yim could find herself looking at a ghost from her past in the form of Celeste Bonin, aka Kaitlyn.

The former WWE star is most notable for her storyline with AJ Lee during her stint with the global juggernaut promotion. Poetically, her final match before ending things with the company was against Lee, on the January 8, 2014, episode of Main Event.

Kaitlyn subsequently terminated her contract to focus on her marriage, the fitness industry, and the clothing line.

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



For me: Kaitlyn vs AJ Lee - Payback 2014



it’s not talked about enough! @TheAJMendez Which match made you a women’s wrestling fan?For me: Kaitlyn vs AJ Lee - Payback 2014it’s not talked about enough! @CelesteBonin Which match made you a women’s wrestling fan?For me: Kaitlyn vs AJ Lee - Payback 2014it’s not talked about enough! @CelesteBonin @TheAJMendez https://t.co/9N3HJgSDQQ

Bonin recently revealed on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm, that she is open to returning to the world of pro wrestling. Her last appearance as an in-ring competitor was during the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018.

Although she defeated Kavita Devi in the first round, Kaitlyn was eliminated from the tournament by Mia Yim. This was her last match, after which she made a one-off appearance on the July 22, 2019, reunion episode of Monday Night RAW in a backstage segment alongside Torrie Wilson, Alicia Fox, and Santino Marella.

While AJ Styles and The Good Brothers all competed since The O.C. reunited late last year, Mia Yim did not get a proper feud of her own despite being part of the popular faction. Kaitlyn's return could change everything. It would also be a logical reintroduction of the former Divas Champion to the WWE Universe.

Kaitlyn believes top WWE star has a "very dope perspective" and wants to work with the latter

Becky Lynch is currently embroiled in a high-profile feud with Trish Stratus. The Man is one of the few female superstars on the roster that gets people invested in a non-title storyline, as evident from her Night of Champions performance against the Hall of Famer.

Kaitlyn brought up Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), and even former WWE star Summer Rae as opponents she'd like to face if she returns to the squared circle. This was during her recent appearance on the Cafe de Rene podcast:

"I would love to work with Becky [Lynch]. I would love to work with Sasha [Mercedes Mone]. I'd love to work with Summer [Rae]. I've actually gotten to connect a little bit with Becky, like backstage and a few things and then just in general, and she's like a really she has a very dope perspective on wrestling and just like life in general. So I think I would have really loved to work with her for sure," said Kaitlyn.

While The Man's rivalry with the legend is far from over, the latter now has backup in the form of Zoey Starks. Kaitlyn's potential return could also be in the form of an alliance with Becky Lynch.

Will Kaitlyn resurface on WWE TV? Share your thoughts on this and her potential feuds against the current crop of talents in the comments section below.

