Former Champion could return to WWE to seek revenge on Edge after 14 years 

Edge has been discussing his impending retirement from the business in recent interviews, but it could be argued that The Rated R Superstar still has some unfinished business in WWE.

Edge famously successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on two separate occasions in 2005 and 2007, but his second win was a little different. Edge took the contract from Mr. Kennedy, who was injured at the time before it was revealed that his injury wasn't as bad as believed.

When the injury news was finally revealed, Edge had already cashed in on The Undertaker to become World Champion, and Kennedy's career never recovered as he was released from the company less than two years later.

Kennedy recently noted that he is open to making his return to WWE in the future, and hopefully, that comes before Edge retires so that he can round off this storyline.

Kennedy has made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling following his WWE release

Mr Kennedy has continued to wrestle despite being released from WWE almost 14 years ago. The former Champion recently revealed that he was asked to make a Royal Rumble return a few years ago, but he turned it down because he felt like he was out of shape.

If the 47-year-old is able to get himself back into shape in the coming months, then there could be a storyline for him to walk back into WWE that would allow Edge to retire with all of his issues packed away.

Kennedy's career could have been very different if Edge didn't take away his Money in the Bank win back in 2007, and fans who still remember the storyline would enjoy it finally being wrapped up after 16 years.

