Former champion returning to the company to interfere, major title change - 5 possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 39

Several major women's bouts are set to take place at WWE WrestleMania 39. In total, four women's matches have been booked for the show, two of which are championship bouts featuring top stars from RAW & SmackDown.

Perhaps the most exciting women's clash in the WrestleMania lineup is Bianca Belair vs. Asuka. Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion and has been so for nearly a year.

Asuka was refreshed after taking a brief leave from television. Since returning, she won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender and has picked up several wins on television as well.

Fans are intrigued about which top female athlete will win when they clash at the Show Of Shows. Who will come out on top when Asuka and Belair do battle? How might the bout end? This article will explore a handful of possibilities.

Below are five possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. The Empress of Tomorrow could win the RAW Women's Championship by submission

Asuka on RAW

Asuka is an incredible WWE Superstar. While it may be easy for fans to overlook her tremendous ability due to her creepy presence and outlandish behavior, her opponents would be wise to remember just how skilled Asuka is.

The talented Japanese star was at one time the longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion of all time. She's held the RAW, SmackDown, and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the main roster. Asuka has virtually done it all.

When Asuka and Belair battle at WrestleMania, Asuka may prove to be the more dominant star. Not only will she potentially win at The Show Of Shows, but she'll do so via submission. Making Bianca tap out would be a huge moment for Asuka.

#4. Bianca Belair could defeat another challenger

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been an incredibly impressive champion. Ever since winning the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania last year, she's defeated a slew of opponents, including Sonya Deville, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Bayley, & Alexa Bliss.

The EST of WWE has been a dominant force in the company. In fact, she even defeated Asuka just last year. Her success is almost incomparable and there's a strong chance that Belair will continue her winning ways at WrestleMania.

When Belair and Asuka clash, the younger, stronger, and faster Bianca may prove to be the superior superstar. If she hits the K.O.D. in the center of the ring, even Asuka will be unable to get to her feet.

#3. Asuka could cheat to win using her mist

Asuka & Bianca Belair

Asuka is a very talented performer. Her accolades have already been discussed on this list, but they can't be emphasized enough. Still, one of the attributes that help make Asuka such a successful superstar is that she has multiple ways to win a match.

The Empress of Tomorrow can win matches with her vicious array of kicks, her various unique submissions, or even with more underhanded tactics. More specifically, Asuka is known to use mist to blind her opponents.

The mist is technically illegal, but if she hits it and the referee doesn't see what happens, Asuka could get the upper hand and quickly strike and then pin The EST of WWE. As long as the referee doesn't reverse the decision afterward, we could see a new champion crowned.

#2. Kairi Sane could return to help Asuka win

Could Kairi Sane be returning to WWE? The former NXT Women's Champion recently revealed that she's a free agent and noted that a return to World Wrestling Entertainment was possible. Naturally, this excited fans worldwide.

Kairi was part of a tag team with Asuka while the two were both in the company together. Collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, the pair even held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Given their history, the two could potentially reunite if Kairi returns.

One exciting way for Sane to return to action is if she shows up as a surprise at WrestleMania. She could help Asuka win the RAW Women's Championship by either providing a distraction of some kind or by striking Bianca. Either way, Asuka could leave the champion thanks to her old partner.

#1. Asuka & Bianca could have a double turn at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood

The build-up to Bianca Belair vs. Asuka has been questioned by much of the WWE Universe. Fans feel as if the story for their big-time match was light and the company relied too much on both stars being talented as opposed to giving fans a reason to care.

While that can be argued, there has been some development. Asuka returned at the 2023 Royal Rumble with a darker edge, and while she was seemingly a babyface, The Empress of Tomorrow attacked Bianca, potentially turning heel.

The setup may be a trick, however. At WWE WrestleMania, Bianca and Asuka may have a double turn where Asuka is portrayed as the valiant babyface and Belair is the vicious heel like Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13.

This could allow for Bianca to win by cheating or by being more aggressive, but both stars gain momentum coming out of the match.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes