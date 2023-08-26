Former champion returning to interfere in major match? - 4 possible finishes for Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY on WWE SmackDown

A major match has been announced for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. IYO SKY will defend her coveted Women's Championship against Zelina Vega. This marks SKY's first championship defense since winning the title.

The Genius Of The Sky captured the title at SummerSlam in Detroit. She used her Money in the Bank briefcase to attack the newly crowned champion Bianca Belair moments after she defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair. From there, SKY won the coveted belt and celebrated in the ring alongside Bayley and the injured Dakota Kai.

It should be noted that this match was announced by the promotion prior to the news of Bray Wyatt's tragic passing. There's a chance that SmackDown will end up being a tribute show of some kind and this bout won't take place at all. Still, the match will likely take place next week instead if there is a shakeup on this week's SmackDown.

How could the upcoming bout between Zelina and IYO end? Will a star allegedly on her way back to World Wrestling Entertainment interfere? Will a new champion potentially be crowned? This article will look at a handful of possible outcomes for the big title bout.

Below are four possible finishes for Zelina Vega vs. IYO SKY on WWE SmackDown.

#4. IYO SKY could prove herself by winning cleanly

IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair

WWE fans should do their best to avoid underestimating IYO SKY. While those who have only watched The Genius Of The Sky on RAW and SmackDown each week may not yet be aware, she is one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world.

Some believe that she only reached the top thanks to Bayley and Damage CTRL. Despite that belief, she has dominated other promotions like Stardom and NXT before moving to the WWE main roster.

When IYO clashes with Zelina Vega on SmackDown, there's a strong chance that IYO will win cleanly. If she hits her picture perfect Moonsault, the odds of Zelina kicking out are extremely slim. Beyond that, SKY has other quality moves that could lead her to victory without the need for interference from Bayley or even Dakota Kai.

#3. Zelina Vega could defeat SKY again, this time winning gold

Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega is incredibly talented too, however. While she hasn't been a major player in the singles division, she is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Vega also won the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament.

Plus, Vega has a successful record against IYO SKY. She has gone one-on-one with The Genius Of The Sky on two episodes of WWE SmackDown since June. In both of those bouts, Zelina took home the victory.

While fans were surprised to see Vega pick up the win each time, it has become a pattern. As a result, she may hit the Code Red on IYO and pick up a major pinfall victory. This title win would be huge for Zelina's career, although it would be a very frustrating loss for SKY in her first title defence.

#2. Bayley could cheat to help IYO retain the WWE Women's Championship

Expand Tweet

Damage CTRL has been a dominant force in WWE for over a year now. The group formed last year at the SummerSlam event. Bayley made her triumphant return after battling an injury before being joined by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. The three then made it clear that they intended to take over the women's division.

The trio did exactly that. IYO and Dakota Kai won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on multiple occasions. The heel group has also injured numerous stars, even if many eventually returned to get their revenge.

While the stable did have some internal tension for a while, they have seemingly worked past it. As a result, they are operating on all cylinders. Damage CTRL is most dangerous when working effectively as a unit, so Bayley may cheat to help IYO defeat Zelina on the blue brand. A simple distraction or sneak attack should do the trick.

#1. Kairi Sane could return and cost IYO SKY the title as payback towards Bayley

Expand Tweet

Is Kairi Sane set to return to WWE? That is the rumor as of SummerSlam weekend. If it turns out to be correct, the former Women's Tag Team Champion and NXT Women's Champion could make an immediate splash.

The Pirate Princess has her fair share of animosity with at least one member of Damage CTRL. Prior to Kairi leaving WWE, Bayley viciously assaulted her backstage. Sane was never able to exact her revenge.

The former NXT Women's Champion could appear and shockingly cost IYO the title match, perhaps by hitting her perfect elbow drop. This would pit her against Damage CTRL immediately, while also likely making her friendly with both Zelina and Bayley's other rival Shotzi. With these potential battle lines drawn, Damage CTRL may be in trouble and outnumbered with Bianca Belair's eventual return.

Do you think Zelina Vega can capitalize on her title shot?

