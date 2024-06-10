Former champion returns after 461+ days, new signee - 4 challengers for Roxanne Perez following WWE NXT Battleground

WWE NXT Battleground aired last night, and fans had plenty of praise for the show. Six matches took place and each one delivered, but none more so than the NXT Women's Championship match featuring Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez.

The TNA Knockouts Champion aimed to prove she was better than Roxanne. Jordynne came very close, but thanks to a distraction by both Tatum Paxley and Ash By Elegance, Roxanne Perez stood tall and won the match, remaining the NXT Women's Champion.

Shawn Michaels, the man in charge of NXT, now has his work cut out for him, as the legendary wrestler needs to find a challenger who can be a threat to Roxanne just as Jordynne was. This article will take a look at four performers who The Heartbreak Kid could potentially select as The Prodigy's next opponent.

Below are four challengers for Roxanne Perez following WWE NXT Battleground.

#4. Lola Vice had a big win at Battleground

Lola Vice is a former mixed martial artist who has been making a name for herself in WWE's developmental territory, NXT. She has had big-time matches with the likes of Lyra Valkyria and Natalya, slowly but surely elevating her game along the way.

The NXT star had a big night at Battleground. She went one-on-one with WWE RAW's Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground Match. While there was some chaos involved, she ultimately won by referee stoppage.

That big win could be what puts Lola into title contention moving forward. While she could chase after Kelani Jordan's new NXT Women's North American Championship, Vice could very well be the one who takes the gold away from Roxanne Perez.

Shawn Michaels has clearly been grooming Lola for a major spot. Given the screen time she receives, he must be a fan. This, in theory, makes her quite logical as a challenger.

#3. Meiko Satomura hasn't competed in WWE in 461+ days

Meiko Satomura is a legend in pro wrestling. She started her career decades ago in Japan and even briefly wrestled in WCW. The woman known as The Final Boss later joined WWE through the Mae Young Classic and on NXT UK prior to the brand shutting down.

Unfortunately, fans haven't seen Meiko Satomura in a WWE ring for quite some time. Her last match in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut took place 461 days ago during an episode of NXT on March 7th, 2023.

Interestingly, that final match was with Roxanne Perez. While Perez won, she was rocked so badly that she was taken to the hospital and vacated her NXT Women's Championship. Well over a year later, can Perez handle the onslaught of The Final Boss?

#2. Tegan Nox is rumored to be moving to NXT

Tegan Nox is an incredibly talented Welsh performer who has been wrestling for around a decade now. She started her career off in WWE in the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK, but she has competed on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT too.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard could be back on WWE television soon after being absent for a while. According to reports, she may be moving to the NXT brand sooner rather than later. This could be perfect timing, too.

If Roxanne needs a challenger, a main roster star stepping up to challenge her could be a great transition from Jordynne Grace. This could also benefit Tegan, as her push in the company has been very much a start-stop situation. Some consistency and a notable role will benefit her as much as it will Roxanne.

Shawn Michaels would be wise to choose The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard as it ultimately benefits every party involved. Tegan's presence on the brand even helps to strengthen the division ahead of the move to The CW network.

#1. Giulia could be her opponent if she's healthy

Giulia is one of the most impressive unsigned wrestlers in the world today. Or at least, fans believe she's unsigned, but that may no longer be the case as she is reportedly joining WWE in the future and may already be under a deal.

While the talented performer may be WWE-bound, there is a hiccup. Giulia was recently injured during a match. Many fans thought she'd be debuting around the Heatwave Premium Live Event next month, but her injury calls that into question.

Provided Giulia is healthy enough to compete soon, however, she could be Roxanne's next challenger. Most fans believe the two are destined to fight anyway, so it would make sense for it to happen sooner rather than later, provided Giulia is medically cleared to do so. The Heartbreak Kid surely wants it to happen.

