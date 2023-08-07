Former champion set to appear after 329 days? - 4 stars who could return on the WWE RAW after SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is now in the books, but fans are looking ahead to Monday Night RAW. For years, the RAW after WrestleMania and even the SmackDown following the big show gained a reputation for being important and filled with surprises.

While the summertime show isn't quite on the same level as The Grandest Stage of Them All, SummerSlam is a massive event. This weekend's show drew over 50,000 fans to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, making it the larger SummerSlam to ever take place in the United States.

Naturally, that means many are hoping for the upcoming RAW and SmackDown episodes to have a little more juice than usual. One way World Wrestling Entertainment could get fans talking is by having a handful of surprise returns possibly occur.

This article will take a look at four stars who could conceivably return to Monday Night RAW. This includes a wrestler who has been absent for nearly a year, a top star who has been unwell, and two superstars allegedly re-signed. Who may appear?

Below are four stars who could return on the WWE RAW after SummerSlam.

#4. Aliyah has been out of action for around a year

Aliyah on SmackDown

Aliyah is still a young star, but she's a veteran of the WWE system. She spent a long time on NXT and at the Performance Center before being called up to the main roster in 2021. While on SmackDown, she managed to capture tag team gold.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion has been out of WWE since the September 12 episode of RAW. On that episode of the red brand, she and Raquel Rodriguez lost their tag team titles to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

The talented Canadian could return on Monday Night RAW. The perfect way for Aliyah to follow up on her long absence is by standing up for the injured Raquel against Rhea Ripley. While Aliyah would likely be flattened by the champion, it would show her courage.

#3. Kairi Sane could return to WWE

Kairi Sane is an extremely talented superstar. She worked for WWE until the pandemic. Prior to leaving the company, she won the NXT Women's Championship and even held the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Pirate Princess may be on her way back to WWE. As of the release of this article, nothing has been confirmed, but reports from multiple outlets have stated that she will be back in the company in the near future.

The reports don't agree on when her return will actually take place, however. She may not be back for a few months, but she could also return as soon as tonight. If Kairi does appear on RAW, she may position herself as Rhea Ripley's next challenger.

#2. Bray Wyatt could finally show back up on television

Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is a haunting figure. The former WWE Champion is one of the most unique pro wrestlers of all time. His promos are often filled with riddles, but they're captivating. His entrances are also extremely entertaining.

The Eater of Worlds returned to WWE after being released just last year. He appeared at the Extreme Rules event to massive applause from the audience. Unfortunately, just months later, he disappeared due to an undisclosed health issue of some kind.

It isn't clear when Wyatt will be cleared for a return to the promotion. Still, many are hoping to see him. If the mysterious superstar is to appear on Monday Night RAW, he could attack somebody and make his presence known or even finally kick off his new stable that's been rumored for so long.

#1. Carlito is allegedly signed to a contract already

Carlito is an extremely talented superstar who was a mainstay on WWE television throughout much of the 2000s. During his time with the promotion, he won various belts, including both the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Title.

The cool superstar last appeared on WWE programming at the Backlash event in Puerto Rico. He was so popular at the event that the company seemingly went on to sign him to a contract.

In fact, a rumor had him returning at a Madison Square Garden SmackDown show, but it never actually happened.

The former Intercontinental Champion could instead return on Monday Night RAW. This would allow him to start a Latino World Order branch on the red brand or be free of any association with the stable.

