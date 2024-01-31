Former champion to shadow Bron Breakker on main roster comeback? Analyzing the likelihood

Bron Breakker left an impressionable mark on the WWE Universe following his 2024 Royal Rumble debut. The second-generation star signed with WWE in 2021 and had a few minor background roles. He had his first match in September of that year. In 2022, Bron defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win his first NXT Championship. From then on, Breakker became an unstoppable force in the division.

In the past year, Breakker was involved in a feud with former United States Champion Baron Corbin. The two stars clashed at NXT No Mercy, where Corbin won the bout. In the weeks to come, they brawled and took shots at each other. Fast forward to four months, and the two men are now working together as a tag team to earn a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship.

The duo have become so well versed and grown fond of each other's tactics. Last week, Breakker even pitched a name for themselves, The Wolf Dogs, which Corbin was not a fan of initially, but the name has grown on him. Their history has grown manifold as they gear up to face Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Bron Breakker has already made his main roster debut in March 2022. He was not a full-fledged member of the roster and actively competed on NXT after that one match. Last year, there were rumblings of him potentially being drafted, but that never happened.

Given Breakker and Corbin's alliance and positive reactions from fans, it would be a shame to break them up so early. If Bron Breakker moves to the main roster, he could bring Baron Corbin along with him.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis teased contacting the 26-year-old star to sign him to his brand during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bron Breakker already targeted his opponents on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker had a busy weekend when he participated in his first Men's Royal Rumble Match. His lightning-speed Spears and hits knocked out half the competitors in the ring.

He showcased no fear when Omos confronted him. During the chaos of eliminations, Dominik Mysterio managed to throw him over the top rope. After the event, when discussing his experience in the Rumble match, Breakker put The Judgment Day on notice.

Bron Breakker is not the only current NXT Superstar pulling double duty. Carmelo Hayes is also feuding on the developmental brand and SmackDown. It is only a matter of time before they are officially added to the main roster.

Do you think Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin should continue their tag team run on the main roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

