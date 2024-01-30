Nick Aldis teases signing Brock Lesnar's "replacement" to SmackDown

Nick Aldis might possibly be signing the man who replaced Brock Lesnar at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The segment on RAW, also involving Adam Pearce, seemed to confirm a main roster call-up.

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce was seen backstage shaking hands with Andrade as he signed an exclusive contract with the red brand. Nick Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, walked in and said that it was a shame because he had a "handsome" offer for the former AEW star. El Idolo, for his part, simply told Aldis to say hi to Zelina Vega for him.

Aldis then got on the phone and told Adam Pearce that it was Bron Breakker - the man who reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, teasing a major signing for SmackDonwn.

Andrade is going to be a very interesting signing for Monday Night RAW. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have butted heads a few times over signing big superstars, and both men have been praised for their roles as authority figures.

Bron Breakker was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, who was also reportedly set to eliminate Brock Lesnar - something that fans have a hard time believing. However, it was supposedly going to lead to a match between the two at Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth.

What did you think of Andrade signing for RAW? Is Bron Breakker to SmackDown the right move? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

