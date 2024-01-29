Dominik Mysterio to face new superstar instead of Brock Lesnar at upcoming show? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio put on a solid performance last night at the Royal Rumble. The Judgment Day star entered the match at number nine. He survived elimination for more tha 30 minutes before being tossed by eventual runner-up CM Punk.

Mysterio clashed with the likes of Gunther, Cody Rhodes, and Bobby Lashley during the match. He shocked everyone by eliminating Bron Breakker from the competition. Could the spot lead to a future showdown between the two young WWE stars?

Dave Meltzer reported that Breakker essentially replaced Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. The Beast Incarnate was factored into plans for the Premium Live Event, but a major sex trafficking lawsuit allegedly prompted WWE to change those plans.

According to Post Wrestling, Lesnar was supposed to be eliminated by Dominik Mysterio in the same manner as Bron Breakker – leading to a clash with the former North American Champion at Elimination Chamber in Australia next month.

How should WWE book Dominik Mysterio versus Bron Breakker at Elimination Chamber?

Bron Breakker is currently in a tag team storyline with Baron Corbin on NXT. The pair are set to challenge the winners of Trick Melo Gang and the LWO in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at Vengeance Day next Sunday.

Hypothetically, Breakker should show up on RAW tomorrow night to confront Dominik Mysterio for eliminating him. The former NXT Champion said in the post-Royal Rumble exclusive he's not finished with The Judgment Day.

"I feel very grateful right now. What an opportunity tonight was for me to make a statement, and I thought I did that tonight 100%. Things didn't go my way, but I'm not done with the Judgment Day by any means." [0:17 to 0:31]

Mysterio, in turn, would cost Breakker and Corbin their tag team finals at Vengeance Day – leading to a singles match between Breakker and Dom at Elimination Chamber.

Fans can check out the card announced for RAW below:

The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Gunther (c) vs. Kofi Kingston – Intercontinental Championship Match

Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

