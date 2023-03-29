Former champion spotted in LA amid WWE absence: Possible WrestleMania 39 return?

WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner and a plethora of top stars are set to make an appearance. Given the magnitude of an event like WrestleMania, it makes it the apt platform for WWE surprise fans pertaining to top notch matches, returns and possible debuts of talents in the industry.

Carmella has been absent from the last two editions of RAW. In the weeks prior, an on-screen friendship was building up between Chelsea Green and her. It was speculated that the two would compete for a spot in the fatal-four-way tag team match at WrestleMania 39. However, this week Sonya Deville took her spot at the last moment. There have been speculations on the former SmackDown Women's Champion suffering an injury with the extent and recovery period being uncertain, but there has been no confirmation on the matter.

With WrestleMania week underway, stars are scheduled for interactions and promotions for the event. IYO Sky recently took to Twitter to share images of her meeting with the Los Angeles Angels. Additionally, Bobby Lashley and Carmella were also present while meeting with the popular baseball team. With the uncertainty of events in the wrestling world, the 35-year-old could return to in-ring competition at WrestleMania 39 by assisting her new friend's win at the event.

Last year, Carmella and Zelina Vega held the Women's Tag Team titles which they lost to Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) and Naomi at WrestleMania 38.

WrestleMania 39 is stacked with major feuds and titles on the line

WWE has left no opportunity to ensure everything is in line with WrestleMania Goes Hollywood theme. Their recent parody clips of iconic scenes from movies featuring WWE stars has garnered quite the positive reaction from the wrestling fraternity.

Spanning across two-nights, WrestleMania 39 has been packed with matches to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Night 1 will kick-off with John Cena going up against Austin Theory for the United States Championship. The Women's Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita will team up with Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO Sky) in a six-woman tag team match. Apart from the aforementioned, the following matches will take place on the first night of the event:

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka - RAW Women's Championship

This year's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will go up against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of Night 2. Additionally, below is a list of the remaining matches for the second night of The Show of Shows:

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus - Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs. Finn Balor - Hell in a Cell match

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Ronda Rousey & Shayna vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Viking Raiders - Men's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match

The Usos (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Logan Paul recently announced that his WWE contract will come to an end following WrestleMania 39. Bray Wyatt was supposed to be a part of The Showcase of Immortals in a feud with Bobby Lashley, but that was withdrawn owing to a reported injury. The American Nightmare is persistent in his determination to add the WWE Championship to his family's legacy.

