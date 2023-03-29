What does the WWE WrestleMania 39 stage look like? Latest leaked photo shows grand plans

WrestleMania 39 is almost here. WWE's biggest event of the year is where the company goes all out with promotions, entrances, and special attractions. One of the most important parts of the presentation of the event pertains to the set of the event itself.

WWE has shown that when it comes to The Show of Shows, the set designs are top-tier. We've seen them implement themes revolving around parks, Mardi Gras, and more in the nearly 40 years since the first event. This year is no different, as the construction of the 'Mania stage has appeared on Twitter.

As with recent editions, it appears we'll be getting a rather long ramp for the WWE Superstars to walk while we're given a chance to admire whatever the company has planned for the stage.

pau @316REIGNS THE MANIA STAGE IS BEAUTIFUL THE MANIA STAGE IS BEAUTIFUL https://t.co/s7pyL2Arpi

The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 Nights One and Two so far

At the moment, thirteen matches are set to take place across the event's two nights. Night One is set to kick off with the return of John Cena as he challenges Austin Theory for the United States Championship.

Up to this point, two matches have been rumored to main event on April 1; the SmackDown Women's Championship or the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Below is the current card for The Show of Shows as of this writing:

WrestleMania Night One

United States Championship: John Cena vs. Austin Theory

Logan Paul vs Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos w/MVP

RAW Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania Night Two

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns

While there are six other matches officially set for either night, it has not been revealed which night they will take place. The matches are as follows:

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Gunther

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. The Usos

In recent years, we've seen WWE vary in its approach to the Grandest Stage of Them All. While most events look incredibly similar to one another, WrestleMania is a show where production is allowed to go all out to highlight the very best of what the promotion has to offer.

