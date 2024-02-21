Former champion to team with Cody Rhodes against A-Town Down Under? Potential WWE Elimination Chamber surprise explored

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will feature a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as hosts. There's a good possibility that the segment will turn into chaos, which could lead to an impromptu tag team match in Perth, Australia.

Grayson Waller, along with Austin Theory, could launch a surprise attack on both superstars and challenge them to a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. With Rollins not medically cleared to compete, a Monday Night RAW Superstar could team up with The American Nightmare to take on A-Town Down Under.

The name in question is former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. The 35-year-old superstar was quite disappointed after being left out of the Elimination Chamber, as he desperately wanted to compete in his home country. Therefore, this could be the best possible way for WWE to put him on the show.

Reeds coming out to help Rhodes and Rollins at Elimination Chamber could give rise to a loud pop, as he hails from Australia. Besides, this could also prove to be a good decision, as it will seemingly garner positive reactions from fans. Hence, he could team up with Cody Rhodes to take on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in an impromptu tag-team match.

While the prospect of it happening is comparatively low, WWE pulling off a surprise at the Elimination Chamber cannot be ruled out either.

Will Cody Rhodes be injured by The Bloodline before WrestleMania?

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, as he has been looking to finish his story. However, The Bloodline has been creating much trouble for him ahead of his big match. This week on RAW, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso cost Rhodes his match against Drew McIntyre.

Fans could expect something similar at Elimination Chamber, as the heel faction could launch yet another attack on The American Nightmare. The Bloodline will seemingly do everything to injure Rhodes and ensure he does not make it to The Showcase of the Immortals.

There's a good possibility that the 38-year-old could be injured ahead of WrestleMania. WWE could run that storyline angle in order to portray Cody Rhodes as the underdog against Roman Reigns. As a result, it could add layers to Rhodes' saga with The Bloodline

