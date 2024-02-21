Top star to get revenge on Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL and repeat historic feat after 9 years? Possibility explored

The 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber match will have major implications for Seth Rollins' Road to WrestleMania. It features six elite contenders who are looking to get a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. One of those names is WWE Superstar Logan Paul, who is looking to get revenge on The Visionary.

The Maverick battled Rollins in a singles match last year at WrestleMania, where he was defeated. However, this year, he is one step closer to getting his retribution against the 38-year-old at The Show of Shows. Logan Paul could win the Men's Elimination Chamber match and go on to repeat history at WrestleMania XL by defeating Seth Rollins and becoming a double champion.

For those unaware, The Visionary did the same in SummerSlam 2015 when he entered the World Title match as the United States Champion and came out as a double champion. After nine years, Logan Paul is on the verge of repeating the historic feat.

However, the possibility of it happening is comparatively low. It is because Paul is currently the United States Champion and has huge star power, which WWE could use to elevate other superstars. Therefore, the company might be looking to book him in a separate feud for his title at Mania.

Another reason why it seems unlikely is that The Maverick has not been in the World Title picture lately compared to Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Randy Orton. Hence, Logan Paul might not get his revenge, as other contenders have a better chance of winning the Elimination Chamber match and challenging Seth Rollins than he does.

Exploring Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania XL

The Men's Elimination Chamber match is loaded with star power, as some of the top contenders are competing inside the barbaric structure to get a shot at Monday Night RAW's top prize.

While there are many elite names in the match, the one who is currently the favorite to win it is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior has been in the title picture on the red brand for quite some time. He has been trying to reclaim his lost glory in WWE.

It looks like McIntyre will finally get his moment at WrestleMania XL against Seth Rollins, as he has had his eyes on the World Heavyweight Title for a long time. There is also a good possibility that WWE could add Randy Orton to the mix in order to add more star power to the title match.

Besides, McIntyre, Orton, and Rollins have a long history, which would add an enthralling layer to it. Hence, the possibility of a triple-threat match for Seth Rollins' title at WrestleMania cannot be ruled out.

