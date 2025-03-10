Former champion to turn babyface for the first time in his career & help Jey Uso win on RAW? Possibility explored

Jey Uso has been operating on a new level since his victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match, and he is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Before his match at The Show of Shows, Main Event Jey Uso is set to face Grayson Waller in a singles match this week on the red brand.

Amid the recent developments in the Austin Theory-Grayson Waller storyline, it is quite possible that Theory will help Jey win the match, turning babyface for the first time in his career.

Over the past few weeks, A-Town Down Under has been having backstage interactions with the former Intercontinental Champion on RAW and also unleashed an assault on the star last week. With Gunther also lurking around, it has been a bit difficult for Jey Uso to take everyone down on his own.

One interesting thing to note is that Austin Theory has been loving to 'YEET,' which Grayson Waller has been quite disappointed about. This could be a major tease for a massive tag team breakup, which has been speculated to happen for over a year now.

While Jey Uso and Grayson Waller lock horns this week on the red brand, Austin Theory could cost Waller the match and turn face. If Gunther then comes out to attack Jey, the latter could take care of his WrestleMania opponent, with the odds being evened.

Rikishi gave a worrying update on Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, the schedule for every WWE Superstar has been packed. This has seemingly taken a toll on the Men's Royal Rumble winner.

On a recent edition of the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi addressed a meeting with his son and stated that the former Intercontinental Champion looked quite exhausted because of his busy schedule ahead of The Show of Shows.

"He just looked like he was exhausted. He’s been on the run. While people are going home, he’s doing extras out there on the road. That comes with the responsibility of being the main event of any pay-per-view, but the biggest pay-per-view of [all] WrestleMania," he said.

Jey Uso has entered the main event picture as a singles star for the first time, and the response from the WWE Universe has been undoubtedly overwhelming. It is not easy to handle the pressure of being one of the faces of the company, and Jey might take some time to get used to a much busier schedule if he wins the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

