Rikishi provides worrying update on Jey Uso ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE legend Rikishi recently gave a concerning update on his son, Jey Uso, ahead of his big match at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master is all set to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows.

After winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Jey had the option of choosing either Cody Rhodes or Gunther as his opponent at WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master confronted both stars on their respective brands before finally challenging The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two stars will now lock horns for the gold at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker gave a worrying update on his son. The WWE Hall of Famer said during his recent meeting with Jey, he noted that the latter looked extremely exhausted because of his packed schedule ahead of 'Mania.

"He just looked like he was exhausted. He’s been on the run. While people are going home, he’s doing extras out there on the road. That comes with the responsibility of being the main event of any pay-per-view, but the biggest pay-per-view of [all] WrestleMania," he said.

Rikishi added that he asked his son to enjoy the moment as main eventing WrestleMania, and possibly winning the world title, was his dream.

"I said ‘Alright, enjoy the ride. Enjoy the moment. This is what you wanted and do what you’re supposed to do. Do what you need to do. This is your moment,'" he added. [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Gunther vows to end Jey Uso's career at WWE WrestleMania 41

Gunther cut a backstage promo after defeating Akira Tozawa in last week's episode of WWE RAW. The Ring General sent a warning to Jey Uso, saying that he would end the latter's career at WrestleMania 41.

The Imperium leader also proposed a new job for The Yeet Master after WrestleMania 41 - as a server at Waffle House.

"The greatest mistake he's ever made. His career is gonna end at WrestleMania. And he can look into a future as a server at his favorite Waffle House," said Gunther.

Check out his promo below:

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

