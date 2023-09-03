Former champion to turn face for the first time in his 45-month WWE career? Shedding light on recent report

WWE has continued to deliver in the ring and on the storytelling front following another solid premium live event. Payback was a great show that set some exciting things up on RAW and SmackDown.

While not explicitly teased at the event, the company could turn a surprising superstar face shortly. According to BWE, a big babyface turn is coming for one of the "brightest talents" in WWE.

The report didn't state a name, but it may have been referring to Austin Theory. He seems to need a change in direction after losing to Rey Mysterio at Payback. The former United States Champion has felt subpar ever since he beat John Cena at WrestleMania, so maybe a babyface turn could change his luck.

Expand Tweet

WWE can achieve this by putting Theory in a short-term tag team with Grayson Waller, with the Aussie betraying him. The duo have shown solid chemistry as a unit, as seen by their win over Mysterio and Santos Escobar on SmackDown.

Austin Theory has potential as a babyface in WWE

While some might think turning Austin Theory babyface is blind faith in a new direction, the 26-year-old star could actually do well. The former US Champion has never played the role since he signed with WWE in late 2019, but he did flirt with the idea of it.

Theory was incredibly charming and lovable as Johnny Gargano's "son" in The Way. He seemed to be teasing a babyface turn but was called up to the main roster instead. That kind of character - just a tad bit smarter - could help Mr. A-Town Down do well as a goofy hero that fans can get behind.

This is his chance to follow in John Cena's footsteps and properly make a name for himself. It will be interesting to see how Austin Theory fares if he does turn babyface.

Do you want to see this turn happen? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here