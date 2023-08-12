Former champion to turn heel following Rey Mysterio's US Title win? Exploring potential swerve

Rey Mysterio unexpectedly won the United States Championship on the latest edition of SmackDown. Initially, Austin Theory was set to defend his US Title against Santos Escobar. However, Theory attacked Escobar and took him out by targeting his already injured leg. Following this attack, Adam Pearce appeared on the show and revealed that Rey Mysterio would replace Escobar in the title match.

Mysterio ended Theory's US Title reign in a surprising turn of events and became the United States Champion. This turn of events could potentially lead to a heel turn for Santos Escobar. The LWO member might eventually attack Rey Mysterio following his Championship victory on the blue brand.

The reason behind this could be frustration, as Escobar was so close to dethroning Austin Theory, only for Rey to replace him due to injury. The jealousy factor of Mysterio being the US Champion could also play a significant role in Escobar's potential heel turn toward Rey and the LWO faction.

This situation would likely result in a feud between Mysterio and Escobar for the United States Championship. This could become a torch-passing moment for the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It's worth noting that the 39-year-old Escobar previously portrayed a villainous character during his time on NXT.

However, engaging in a championship feud against Rey could provide Escobar with a platform to elevate his position within the company. Furthermore, it could mark the beginning of Championship accolades for Escobar on the main roster.

What's next for Rey Mysterio for US Title victory

The Championship victory of Mysterio is not only loved by the fans, but it seems like Triple H is also happy with this title change. The Chief Content Officer recently posted a picture with Rey and the US Title with his signature pose. Triple H not only congrats the Master of 619 but also referred to him as an "all-time great who proves it every time he steps in the ring."

Moreover, fans believed that WWE now had the perfect opportunity to again rejuvenate the rivalry between Dominik & Rey Mysterio. This time the feud could be more interesting as both the father & son are holding the championship.

However, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Rey and who will be the first challenger of the ultimate luchador. Talking about Theory, as he lost his championship, maybe the company could push him to the bigger things.

