[Watch] Former champion uses Randy Orton's finisher to take down Damian Priest after WWE SmackDown goes off-air

While Randy Orton may be on the sidelines due to an injury, fans in attendance for this week's SmackDown witnessed the RKO. Matt Riddle used the former WWE Champion's iconic finisher against Damian Priest.

Riddle and Damian Priest have been at odds over the last few weeks after the former rejected Judgment Day's proposal to join their ranks. The duo also competed against each other on the September 26 edition of RAW.

While it was earlier reported that The Original Bro would be present for the Season Premiere of SmackDown, he did not make an on-air appearance on the blue brand. It was later disclosed that Riddle competed in an off-screen Dark Match against his former friend and current rival, Damian Priest.

Matt took a page of Randy Orton's book to get the better of The Archer of Infamy as he delivered an RKO to win the match. The former RAW Tag Team Champion will also be in action on Saturday as he takes on Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match.

Randy Orton's WWE return is up in the air after recent injury scare

Randy Orton is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and will be a WWE Hall of Famer once it's said and done. He has been a mainstay on WWE programming for over 20 years and is a 14-time world champion.

However, a recent injury has got fans worried about The Apex Predator's in-ring future. Orton suffered a terrible back injury earlier this year and has been out of action ever since.

While he successfully underwent back surgery, a recent update has stated that there is a lot of concern over the severity of Orton's health situation. Moreover, the 14-time world champion could be out for a longer duration than initially reported.

According to reports, The Viper was speculated to make his return by Royal Rumble 2023. However, that doesn't seem to be the case now. He was involved in a feud with The Bloodline before his hiatus and was brutally beaten down by Roman Reigns and The Usos after his final match.

