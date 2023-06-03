Former champion to win Money in the Bank - 4 possible directions for Ricochet in WWE following his tag team partner's injury 

A top WWE superstar is out of commission for the time being. Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman recently revealed that he underwent a very serious neck surgery. This comes after he has been absent from television as of late.

Prior to disappearing from television due to his injury, Braun Strowman had been drafted to Monday Night RAW alongside his tag team partner Ricochet. The two began teaming up after having some words last year and quickly found chemistry.

Unfortunately, Ricochet is now without a tag team partner. While the injury for Braun is certainly unfortunate, it could mean good things for Ricochet moving forward. At the very least, there's a few exciting routes his career could take.

What will the former United States Champion do moving forward? This article will dive into a handful of possible opportunities awaiting for the high-flying superstar now that Braun Strowman is off recovering.

Below are four possible directions for Ricochet in WWE following his tag team partner's injury.

#4. He could win the Money in the Bank briefcase

Ricochet's return to the singles ranks of WWE is already off to a good start. The former NXT North American Champion battled The Miz on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. He won the match and got his ticket to participate in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Money in the Bank 2023 is set to take place at The O2 Arena in London, England. Thanks to Ricochet's big win over the former WWE Champion, the Human Highlight Reel has a chance to become truly great.

If Ricochet wins the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, he'll earn a title opportunity for one whole year. He could cash that in on Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or any other male champion he deems worthy. Could Ricochet finally become a world champion?

#3. Ricochet could once again pursue the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

The One and Only has the unique honor of being the first-ever Triple Crown Champion of WWE's various mid-card championships. This means he's captured the mid-card belt on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Ricochet first captured the NXT North American Championship while on the black & gold brand. He then went on to win both the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship, the latter of which is currently located on his home brand of WWE RAW.

The Human Highlight Reel had issues with the reigning champion, Gunther, over the past year. While they had fun bouts, Ricochet was unable to dethrone Gunther. Could that change if the two clashed on the red brand or at an upcoming Premium Live Event? Never say never when it comes to Ricochet.

#2. He could find a new tag team partner

Ricochet and Braun Strowman showed a lot of promise as tag team stars. While they were unable to captured the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles, there was certainly a possibility that they could have gone on to win the gold.

Unfortunately, at least for the time being, Braun Strowman will not be able to hold the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Still, this doesn't mean Ricochet has to abandon the tag team scene. In fact, he may find a new partner to pursue Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Ricochet could team up with some of WWE's free agents. Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, or Cedric Alexander could work nicely. Conversely, he could team up with a powerhouse rookie like Von Wagner or Xyon Quinn. Either way, his pursuit of gold may not be over.

#1. Ricochet could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins

As noted, Seth Rollins is on top of WWE RAW. He's the new World Heavyweight Champion, the first since Triple H introduced the championship over a month ago. Rollins won a tournament, ultimately defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions, to win the new belt.

While winning Money in the Bank could be how Ricochet goes on to challenge the World Heavyweight Champion, there's other routes to reach the champion. He could win a tournament to earn a title opportunity, for example.

Beyond that, Seth recently announced an open challenge for his coveted title. While Damian Priest accepted it this time around, if Rollins opens it up in the future, Ricochet could potentially take The Visionary up on his challenge and even potentially win the big one.

