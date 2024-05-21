Former champions to dethrone Awesome Truth after joining new faction? Potential heel turn on WWE RAW explored

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Awesome Truth successfully retained their World Tag Team Championship against The Judgment Day in a thrilling title bout. However, recent developments on the red brand suggest that the reigning champions might soon face a significant challenge from the former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers.

This is because Brutus and Julius Creed could be poised to dethrone Miz and R-Truth after joining a new faction with Chad Gable.

This speculation arises from a backstage segment on RAW, where Chad Gable was seen with the Creed Brothers, hinting at their recruitment to Alpha Academy. A few weeks ago reports also indicated that WWE was planning to form a new faction featuring Gable and the Creed Brothers.

The potential scenario could see Brutus and Julius Creed turning heel in the coming weeks and eventually aligning with Chad Gable. Given the existing tensions within Alpha Academy, it’s possible that if Gable fails to win the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament, he might decide to join forces with the Creed Brothers. It is worth mentioning that the match is a Triple Threat, with Bronson Reed being the other participant.

Dethroning Awesome Truth and becoming the World Tag Team Champions could be the perfect way to elevate this new alliance to a whole new level. Additionally, the Creed Brothers’ impressive booking on the main roster has already established them as a dominant tag team. Their heel turn and alliance with Chad Gable would indeed make them strong contenders to dethrone Miz and R-Truth.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks and when Chad Gable will officially form this new alliance with Brutus and Julius Creed after the recent tease.

When could WWE debut Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers as a faction on RAW?

One of the favorable episodes on which the Stamford-based promotion could debut this brand-new faction would be the RAW after the King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia. Here, Master Gable could blame his current Alpha Academy members for a potential loss against Sami Zayn at the upcoming premium live event.

Soon after this, the Creed Brothers could launch a vicious attack on Otis and Akira Tozawa, possibly on Gable's orders to punish them for their leader's loss.

However, despite this assumption, only time will tell what will happen at King and Queen of the Ring 2024 when Gable clashes against Sami Zayn in an Intercontinental title showdown.