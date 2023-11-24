Former champions to return after 50 months as part of WWE's plan to split The Judgment Day's titles? Why it's possible

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Although they are performing on Monday Night RAW, they are also the tag team champions of the SmackDown brand. However, the company could split the titles using a reportedly re-signed tag team.

The Judgment Day defeated Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes in October to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Since then, they have continuously feuded with the duo and occasionally put the titles on the line. However, reports suggest the company will split the RAW and SmackDown titles soon, which could come in the form of the Authors of Pain.

As per the latest reports from WrestleVotes, two teams are currently featured at Survivor Series 2023: Gallus and the Authors of Pain. With this in mind, the latter team could make their presence known during the upcoming premium live event to get the attention of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

After the Authors of Pain are officially re-introduced to the roster, they could be placed on the blue brand to ensure that both brands have enough people in the tag team division. The Judgment Day could later begin their feud with the duo on SmackDown and have them form a deal that if the Authors of Pain win, they could win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Akam and Rezar last performed on the Stamford-based promotion on March 9, 2020, where they teamed up with Buddy Murphy, now known as Buddy Matthews and Seth Rollins against the Street Profits and The Viking Raiders. The Authors of Pain was released in September of that year.

Is Triple H a fan of the Authors of Pain?

Authors of Pain during their match in WWE in 2020.

Triple H has brought back several stars since becoming WWE's Chief Content Officer. As it turns out, he also had high regard for the Authors of Pain, which is why it is no surprise if they are also called to return.

While speaking with Lucha Libre Online, Rezar revealed that Triple H was influential in their dominant WWE run. The Hall of Famer would give them motivation and reassurance before they would perform.

"One thing I remember he said, I think it was maybe our second match in NXT TV, he said, 'You guys look like monsters, so be monsters,' and we became monsters in the ring. Like, he gave us good motivation, always, right before we left, we shook each others' hands and hugged, and he always gave us a little motivational speech just to fire us up a little bit more, and it worked," Rezar said.

What is The Judgment Day going to do at WWE Survivor Series 2023?

All members of The Judgment Day will be in action at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event this weekend. Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark while the rest of the members, along with Drew McIntyre, will compete in a Men's WarGames Match against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

What will happen to The Judgment Day after their major match this weekend remains to be seen.

Are you excited about the Survivor Series 2023?