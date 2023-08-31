Former Champions should return to WWE RAW after three years to save the tag team division

WWE's tag team division received new life when the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won both titles from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One. However, injury spares no superstar, and both stars got injured at one point during their run on Monday Night RAW.

The problem in the division was not about the talent, as WWE has some of the most talented superstars on their roster, be it in singles or tag team competition. The problem started almost over a year ago when Vince McMahon's old regime put both titles on The Usos after WrestleMania 38.

After the absence of RK-Bro, the RAW Tag Team Championships went to The Usos, who unified the belts. Earlier this year, Triple H made the champions defend their titles based on both brands before Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos to win the titles at WrestleMania 39.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's run has become stale as either one keeps spending time away due to injuries. It would be for the best if WWE not only splits the titles but brings the Authors of Pain (AOP) back to Monday Night RAW to save the tag team division.

Why should the Authors of Pain return to WWE RAW?

According to a recent report, Akam and Rezar, aka the Authors of Pain (AOP) were rehired by the company. However, WWE did not use them on either brand, nor did they send the team back to the newly rebooted developmental brand.

Apart from winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and the NXT Tag Team Championships, Akam, and Rezar also won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships on the red brand when they defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match.

The tag team division has suffered after the company decided to unify the titles. However, KO and Sami have defended the titles on both brands, but the roster has depth, and both the brands having just one tag team champion does not work for either brand in the long haul.

Authors of Pain were once the most dominant tag team in the company, and they should return back as the number one tag team in the company by going after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW. The duo should also win the titles and split them back to their former condition with a new belt design.

