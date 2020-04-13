Former Cruiserweight Champion blasts WWE management following tournament snub

A former Champion has blasted WWE for excluding him from an upcoming tournament.

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal recently announced a tournament to crown the first-ever interim WWE Cruiserweight Champion, as reigning champ Jordan Devlin is currently stuck in the United Kingdom due to the massive coronavirus pandemic.

With Devlin unable to defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship for the foreseeable future, WWE announced a tournament to crown a new interim Champion and in a recent tweet, also confirmed the eight competitors who will battle it out for the title.

However, one man who has been surprisingly left out of the eight-man field is none other than former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Lio Rush. The former 205 Live Champion responded to the snub by blasting the WWE management in a recent tweet.

Lio Rush reacts to being left out of the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament

WWE recently announced the eight-man field for the upcoming interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament and the competitors who will be participating in the tourney are Kushida, Drave Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, Jack Gallagher, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Akira Tozawa, and the debuting El Hijo del Fantasma.

With Lio Rush being left out of the tournament, 'The Man of the Hour' took to Twitter and questioned WWE's decision by asking them if it was an April Fool's joke. It's safe to say that Rush wasn't impressed by the snub and he made his thoughts very clear.

Here is what Rush tweeted:

Is this still April fools!? 😂. No Man Of The Hour? No 25 year old piece of gold? No Versace Doctor? No Former Cruiserweight Champion? No LIO MF RUSH!? https://t.co/3rFiyIxjO9 — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020

Rush, who made his return to NXT last year, won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship by defeating Drew Gulak on the October 9th edition of NXT. 'The Man of the Hour' eventually dropped his title to Angel Garza, who ended Rush's reign at the 63-day mark.

Rush also had another tweet in store for WWE after being left out of the interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament.

No game......No toy..... No Cruiserweight championship tournament. @WWE y’all want to tell me something? — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 12, 2020

Lastly, Rush sent out another tweet in reaction to the news, as he posted the following clip:

What's next for Lio Rush and the WWE Cruiserweight Division?

With Jordan Devlin currently stuck in the UK, it is expected that 'The Irish Ace' will be making his return to the United States once things get back to normal and defend his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against the winner of the upcoming interim-title tournament.

The tourney will kick-start this Wednesday on NXT and will feature eight of the finest Cruiserweight stars, who will eventually look for an opportunity to face 'The Irish Ace' down the road in an Undisputed Cruiserweight Championship bout.