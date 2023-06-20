Former heated rivalry to be renewed on Monday Night RAW - 4 directions for Tommaso Ciampa following his return to WWE

Tommaso Ciampa is back in WWE! After Finn Balor assaulted Seth Rollins, The Visionary could not defend his World Heavyweight Championship in an open challenge.

The Miz held an open challenge, furious that he couldn't fight Seth for the gold. This led to his former "protege," Tommaso Ciampa returning. However, instead of greeting The A-Lister with a hug and handshake, he leveled The Miz.

The Blackheart defeated The A-Lister in his first match in nine months. Ciampa had last competed on the September 17, 2022, live event in Bakersfield, California. He then underwent surgery but is seemingly in the best shape of his career.

With Tommaso Ciampa back and in action, many fans wonder what may be next for him. This article will look at a handful of exciting possibilities for his direction in the coming weeks and months.

#4. He could challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

Gunther is arguably the most dominant champion in WWE after Roman Reigns. His dominance has been long-lasting and not solely on the main roster. He was the longest-reigning United Kingdom Champion before the title was discontinued.

The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion. He's held the coveted belt for over a year, defeating various opponents, including Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Riddick Moss, among others.

Tommaso Ciampa is a hard-hitting athlete, making a potential match with Gunther all the more exciting. Both of the most talented in-ring stars are going today, which would only add further intrigue to a potential feud. Could Tommaso Ciampa get in the way of Gunther surpassing Honky Tonk Man's record?

#3. DIY could reform on WWE's main roster

Could a popular NXT tag team reform on WWE's main roster? Many are hoping for that to be the case. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were a popular team down on the Black & Gold brand. In fact, they even held tag team gold together.

Unfortunately, the best friends eventually split and had an epic feud. Still, they seemingly made up before going their separate ways, with Johnny leaving WWE briefly and Ciampa moving to RAW.

Now that both stars are on the red brand, it'd be the perfect opportunity to reunite the popular pair. Could they challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles? Fans would love to see the dynamic of two friendships with dubious pasts clashing over gold.

#2. He could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is on top of the world in WWE. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions by defeating AJ Styles. As the inaugural champion of the new era, Seth is already looking to make a splash.

He's defended the belt against Damian Priest and intends to defend his gold against Bron Breakker and Finn Balor in the coming weeks. Given his desire to defend his title as much as possible, a bout with The Blackheart would make sense.

WWE could benefit from a big-time bout between Tommaso Ciampa and Seth Rollins. Still, it could be even more effective if the two have a full-on rivalry. If Seth beats Finn at Money in the Bank, he'll need a challenger. Why not Tommaso?

#1. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano could feud again

While a DIY reunion, or even Tommaso Ciampa joining The Way, is fun in theory, history has shown us that it may not be exactly how everything turns out. Ciampa can be far too greedy and selfish to be in a tag team.

Johnny and Tommaso feuded in WWE NXT when The Blackheart betrayed his friend and partner. He did so because he wanted to be on top and the NXT Champion. He went on to win the belt, thus potentially justifying his actions.

While WWE fans may hope to see the former friends united on the longest-running brand in the company, they may instead rekindle their rivalry and start fighting once again. If nothing else, they'd have epic clashes. Still, that may be his direction upon returning to action.

