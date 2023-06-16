34-year-old WWE Superstar must turn heel and use current frustration on RAW

WWE has neatly booked a fantastic lineup of superstars on the rise contending for this year's Money in the Bank briefcase. None of them are former world champions. However, the chances are still slim for a few of the performers in the upcoming ladder match, despite a sense of unpredictability for it overall.

Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bronson Reed have been embroiled in a surprising triangle feud. What's fascinating is that it isn't for any title. There is nothing at stake for now.

Monday Night RAW regularly has featured them against each other in some capacity. Both Ricochet and Nakamura are wild cards at this point. Are they really going to walk out of The O2 Arena with the contract for a future championship match?

To refresh your memory, Ricochet previously held the IC Championship and was the man whom Gunther dethroned to begin the latter's monumental reign.

Ricochet's WWE career has not reached its full potential. We all know what the 34-year-old is capable of, but he seems just shy every time of reaching that next level. Perhaps a heel turn is the way to go at this point.

He has shown frustration off-screen and during the aforementioned three-way program on RAW lately, and WWE should capitalize on this slight change of character for a massive turn which will, in turn, elevate him to world title contention.

Ricochet's dream WWE WrestleMania dance partner is 48-year-old Hall of Famer

Time and time again, The One and Only has reminded WWE fans that Rey Mysterio is his biggest dream opponent, even name-dropping the former world champion as his pick for a WrestleMania opponent.

The two superstars have faced each other outside of WWE-produced shows. Notably, both Ricochet and Rey Mysterio met in the season two finale of Lucha Underground. Recalling an incident following their contest, the former IC Champion shared:

“That match in Lucha Underground, it was so amazing. It’s hard to put into words. After the match was done, he [Rey Mysterio] left and left me in the middle of the ring. He let me get the applause, and under the mask, I’m crying. Then when we get to the back, I go to his locker room to thank him for the match, and I can’t even talk. I can’t speak, I’m so choked up. He saw that, and like I said, it’s hard to even put into words what he means. It really lit a fire under Ricochet to get to that level.” (H/T SPORF)

Furthermore, Ricochet detailed how the masked luchador legend influenced his own career.

If Ricochet turns heel in the coming weeks, it could massively boost his character and overall momentum. The turn could even ultimately lead to a showdown with his wrestling idol down the line.

Does Ricochet deserve a world title contention in the not-too-distant future? Sound off in the comments section below.

