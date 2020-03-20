Former Impact World Champion claims he beat WWE Superstar Ricochet worse than Brock Lesnar

Ricochet had suffered a gruesome defeat at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown.

The former Impact World Champion put Ricochet on notice by claiming that he beat him worse than 'The Beast Incarnate'.

Brock Lesnar vs Ricochet from Super ShowDown

Prior to signing with WWE, Ricochet was arguably one of the hottest prospects in pro wrestling and had already shared the ring with some of the very best in the business.

One man, who Ricochet is quite familiar with from his time in the indies, is none other than former Impact Wrestling World Champion, Sami Callihan. As seen in a recent exchange on Twitter, the latter decided to put the WWE Superstar on notice and claimed that he had beaten Ricochet worse than Brock Lesnar did.

Sami Callihan puts Ricochet on notice

AAW Wrestling recently posted an OTD tweet from their Homecoming 2016 show which featured Sami Callihan and Ricochet in an AAW Heavyweight Title match. Responding to the tweet, Ricochet wrote that he always loved working with Sami Callihan. However, the latter sure didn't have a similarly pleasant reply.

Having previously beaten Ricochet on quite a few occasions, Callihan took to Twitter and replied to the former NXT North American Champion by claiming that he had beaten him worse than Brock Lesnar did.

Lesnar, of course, defeated Ricochet within 2 minutes at WWE Super ShowDown in a one-sided performance to retain the WWE Championship over 'The One and Only'.

As of now, Ricochet is currently on WWE RAW and it remains to be seen if WWE has plans for him at WrestleMania 36.