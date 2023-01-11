Former Intercontinental Champion rumored to return, one half of popular tag team - 5 more released WWE Superstars that The Miz could bring back

Is The Miz actively growing the WWE roster? That certainly appears to be the case, even if it isn't his intended goal. Over the past six months or so, The A-Lister has helped two former superstars return to the company in a major way.

The first superstar he helped bring back into the company was Dexter Lumis. The stalking star was released by the company and worked independent dates until The Miz paid Lumis off to help get the former world champion some publicity. While things went awry between the two, Dexter defeating The Miz officially earned him a new contract.

Most recently, The Miz helped Bronson Reed return to World Wrestling Entertainment. The powerhouse laid out Dexter Lumis and it was later revealed that he's a hired gun of sorts. The Miz was just the first to hire him to take care of business on Monday Night RAW.

With two returns taking place thanks to The A-Lister, could other released stars follow in the path of Lumis and Reed? Which former stars of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT could make a comeback courtesy of The Miz?

Below are five more released WWE Superstars that The Miz could bring back.

#5. Chelsea Green is reportedly signed by WWE and is ready to return

Chelsea Green with Robert Stone

Chelsea Green has been wrestling for almost nine years, first starting her career in 2014. She has wrestled in numerous top promotions since, including IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and of course, WWE.

The talented Green was released by the sports entertainment giant on April 15th, 2021. Thankfully, she's reportedly set to return to the company imminently. Could she be making her return in "awesome" fashion?

Chelsea could fill any number of roles. She's a wrestler first and foremost, but she's also known for her work as a manager. Green could help guide The Miz's career while also seeking out gold of her own.

#4. Matt Cardona could be a great heel in the company

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, is one of the most prominent names in pro wrestling. He first began wrestling in 2004 and signed with WWE in relatively short order. During his time in the company, he won several titles, including capturing the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Cardona was released by WWE fairly early in the pandemic on April 15th, 2020. While his exit was unfortunate, he reinvented himself on the independent scene and found great success in various promotions.

The Miz could recruit the former Intercontinental Champion since the pair are real-life friends. Their chemistry will likely mesh well on television. He could even potentially recruit both Cardona and Chelsea Green, making a more dynamic faction on the red brand.

#3. John Morrison and The Miz are long-time friends

John Morrison

John Morrison is a veteran of pro wrestling. He first began his wrestling career all the way back in 2002 and joined WWE as a member of Tough Enough. He then went on to have a career spanning two decades, winning numerous titles in and out of the company.

While The Friday Night Delight had two stays in the company, he was most recently released by World Wrestling Entertainment on November 18th, 2021. This came during a period when Vince McMahon's regime regularly released talent from the company.

The Miz and John Morrison have a long history together. They've held tag team gold and have always managed to find success. While they had a breakup prior to Morrison's release from the company, time heals all wounds. The A-Lister could bring JoMo back to help him against the many threats on RAW.

#2. Billie Kay could be The Miz's assistant

Billie Kay is an Australian star who first began wrestling in 2007. She was signed by WWE in 2015. She was eventually one-half of the second-ever Women's Tag Team Champions alongside her IIconics partner Peyton Royce.

Kay had a great career in WWE, but she began to lose screen time once she and Peyton Royce broke up as a duo. She was unfortunately released by the company on April 15th, 2021, once again due to budget cuts.

Prior to her release, Billie Kay played up a character looking for a job of some kind, regularly offering her resume to anybody nearby. The Miz could potentially bring Billie Kay back as an assistant or manager of some kind, perhaps even enticing her by claiming she could get herself movie and television roles with his help.

#1. Tyler Breeze and The Miz have similar levels of arrogance

Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Tyler Breeze is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the world today. He first began wrestling in 2007 and spent over a decade with WWE. During his time with the promotion, he won the NXT Tag Team Titles alongside Fandango.

Breeze was yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic-related budget cuts. He was released by World Wrestling Entertainment on June 25th, 2021. Tyler has since returned to the company for the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, but he's yet to return to the ring.

The Miz and Tyler Breeze could be a match made in heaven. Both stars are tremendously charismatic while also being totally self-absorbed. If Breeze fully embraces the male model gimmick, he and The Miz could be a great tag team on RAW.

