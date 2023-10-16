Former Intercontinental Champion to turn heel after 45 months and join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Looking at the chances

The Judgment Day have had quite the run in WWE over the past 18 months or so. The group was initially started by Edge, but became stronger and more cohesive once he was booted from the faction. Today, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest represent the group.

There's always a chance that the faction could grow too. JD McDonagh has been a sidekick of Judgment Day for several weeks now, and he hopes to become a full member soon. Meanwhile, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Trick Williams were all offered spots in the recent past.

While none of those stars joined the dominant WWE faction, a former Intercontinental Champion could do so as soon as on RAW tonight. Drew McIntyre could be the group's newest member if he turns heel for the first time in January 2020.

McIntyre was seen talking to Rhea Ripley during WWE RAW last week. The television camera barely caught it, and the meeting wasn't acknowledged, but the pair were seen chatting in the background during a segment with Ricochet and Adam Pearce.

Given that Jey Uso is an enemy to both The Judgment Day and The Scottish Warrior, Drew may cost Jey the tag team titles when he and Cody defend the gold against the evil faction. From there, McIntyre can officially join the fierce foursome, and stand tall as a heel for the first time in 45 months.

Drew McIntyre has a massive match announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre could likely benefit from the moral support of The Judgment Day, as he a massive match coming up. The Scottish Psychopath will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion is Seth Rollins. So far, he's the only WWE superstar to hold this iteration of the title, which is an impressive feat, considering he's taken on all comers for the title. He managed to defeat AJ Styles in a tournament to capture the gold.

Since winning the belt, The Visionary has put away a solid number of opponents. He defeated Damian Priest and Bron Breakker early in his reign. From there, Seth has managed to defeat Finn Balor and Shinsuke Namakura on two occasions each.

McIntyre won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match, which contributed to his babyface turn. From there, he became a two-time WWE Champion. Unfortunately for him, both title wins came during the pandemic era of wrestling, which meant a severe lack of fans in attendance.

Can Drew right the wrongs from his past, and win a world title at Crown Jewel in front of an excited audience? Could the big man join The Judgment Day? Both options certainly seem feasible.