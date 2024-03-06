Former Intercontinental Champion to turn heel and join Drew McIntyre against Seth Rollins? Exploring vital move

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins is getting intense with every passing week. Both men are set to collide for the fate of the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. This match-up was confirmed at Elimination Chamber: Perth. While they were busy with their feud, a former Intercontinental Champion commented on their actions openly. This superstar was Ricochet who spoke out on the level of hostilities between the two.

The Scottish Warrior and The Visionary recently took their in-ring hostility to social media. Rollins dragged McIntyre on X (formerly Twitter) over the latter’s promo from Monday Night RAW. The exchange went back and forth until the former Intercontinental Champion got involved.

The 35-year-old superstar referenced Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins use of strong language on the platform. Assuming WWE wants to capitalize on Ricochet’s social media activity, the promotion could book a mini feud between The One and Only and The Visionary.

It is possible Triple H could pull the trigger on a heel turn for Ricochet on The Road to WrestleMania XL. The former NXT North American Champion will compete in a gauntlet match on WWE RAW next week to determine the next contender to the Intercontinental Championship.

Check out Ricochet's tweet here.

What happened between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

Drew McIntyre headlined the March 4, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior competed against Jey Uso. Things got bad for Jey after The Bloodline interfered during the match. Even though Cody Rhodes came out to take care of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso’s interference cost his twin brother the match.

Seth Rollins arrived post-match to prevent Jimmy from taking out Jey. After The Visionary took out Jimmy with a Superkick, he was hit with a Claymore by McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior picked the World Heavyweight Championship belt as Michael Cole questioned if this will be the outcome of the title match at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran commentator had seemingly spoiled the world title match order earlier during the show.

