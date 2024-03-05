Did Michael Cole accidentally leak details on Seth Rollins' title match at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing his words on RAW

Michael Cole may have accidentally confirmed Seth Rollins' title match at WrestleMania 40. For those unaware, The Visionary will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While doing commentary for the McIntyre vs. Jey Uso match on the latest episode of RAW, Cole referred to the World Heavyweight Championship bout as one of the co-main events for WrestleMania 40 on Sunday, April 7, 2024. It is worth mentioning that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will headline Night Two of the mega event.

Assuming The Bloodline vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is made official this Friday on SmackDown, WWE putting Rollins vs. McIntyre on Night Two would make sense. The Visionary has already been medically cleared to compete, but Triple H might not risk another potential injury by booking Rollins to pull double duty on a single night.

Going by Michael Cole’s announcement, it seems fans will be getting two world title matches on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. Fans can expect more match announcements on SmackDown this Friday.

Seth Rollins saved Jey Uso from The Bloodline on WWE RAW

The main event of the latest episode of RAW witnessed Jey Uso square off against Drew McIntyre. Solo Sikoa tried to interfere but was stopped in his tracks by Cody Rhodes. Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso’s distraction allowed McIntyre to defeat Main Event Jey Uso once again in singles action.

After the match, Jimmy tried to attack his twin brother with a steel chair but got hit with a Superkick by Seth Rollins. A heavily distracted Rollins was then hit with a Claymore Kick by Drew McIntyre as WWE RAW went off the air.

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior earned his World Heavyweight Championship match by winning the 2024 Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. It remains to be seen if he wins the coveted title in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania 40.

Did you enjoy the latest episode of RAW? Sound off!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!