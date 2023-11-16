Former Intercontinental Champion to wrestle his first singles PLE match in 16 years at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames? Looking at the chances

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is shaping up to be one of the year's most jam-packed premium live events. The card is slowly adding more and more matches into the mix. Interestingly, it could feature the appearance of Carlito.

The former Intercontinental Champion's most recent singles match occurred over 16 years ago. At the 2007 Unforgiven event, Triple H battled the former in a No Disqualification for Calito match. The stipulation states the current LWO member could not be disqualified. Despite this clear advantage, The Game still took home the victory. Carlito has competed in other PLEs since, but not as a singles star. That could change at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

It has been noted that Santos Escobar attacked Rey Mysterio and removed himself from the Latino World Order. One star he had a heated confrontation with was Carlito, who lashed out at Santos. Since the Hall of Famer is out due to an injury, the most likely match that could take place is Carlito vs. Escobar.

At Crown Jewel 2023, Rey Mysterio lost his United States Championship to Logan Paul after the latter sneakily used brass knuckles. While it was Logan's team who brought it out, Santos left the knuckles on the apron before chasing the bad guys.

What did a WWE legend think about Carlito's latest singles match on SmackDown?

Rey Mysterio vs Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023

Carlito performed in his first SmackDown match in nearly 15 years last week. He went up against Bobby Lashley but lost. As per Dutch Mantell, he didn't like the bout as it was slow-paced.

While on Sportskeeda's post-show review, the WWE legend stated that he enjoyed the whole episode but not Lashley vs. Carlito. He thought the match was slow, and the competitor's age could have been a factor.

"I actually enjoyed the show. That first match, though, with Bobby Lashley and Carlito, that was, to me, very boring. They slowed it down. How old is Bobby Lashley? 40? [...] Late 40s? How old is Carlito? Carlito is gotta be 40, isn't he? [...] But anyway, I thought that kind of drug a little bit in the end, and they cranked it up a little bit. I will give the whole show tonight a 'b' because it was decent."

What matches are already confirmed for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023?

Three matches are confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2023 so far. Gunther will defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, and Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Title against Zoey Stark. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn vs The Judgment Day in a WarGames match is also on the card.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen on Survivor Series: WarGames.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer