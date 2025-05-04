Former Legacy member to return after 16-year absence to cost Randy Orton at WWE Backlash? Possibility explored

At Backlash 2025, Randy Orton will rejuvenate his rivalry with John Cena as he is set to lock horns against The Franchise Player in an Undisputed WWE Title bout. The Legend Killer has already struck RKO's to Cena and sent a bold statement about dethroning him to become the new World Champion.

Ad

Amid this, a new assumption has arisen that former Legacy member Manu may return to WWE after 16 years and cost The Legend Killer the title match at the Backlash Premium Live Event. For those unaware, Manu was part of the Stamford-based promotion and had associations with Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The star was released from his contract on February 23, 2009.

Additionally, he's a former member of the Legacy faction, which was led by The Apex Predator. Recently, in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Manu hinted at a potential WWE return and said that anything can happen in this business. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Anything can happen. Anything can happen in pro-wrestling, baby. You know how it is. We're The Bloodline. We ain't going nowhere. Regardless of it on-screen, behind the scenes, or whatever, I ain't going nowhere. The Bloodline is going to be here for a long time."

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the former Legacy member is ready for a potential return to WWE, regardless of his role, it's conceivable that the company might bring him into the storyline involving John Cena and The Rock. The Final Boss may secretly get in cahoots with Manu and send him to Backlash to assist The Cenation Leader in retaining his Undisputed Championship.

The inclusion of the Samoan star in the storyline will indeed make sense due to his history with the former Evolution member. However, the entire scenario is purely based on assumptions, and it remains to be seen what will happen at Backlash when Cena and Orton collide.

Ad

A former WWE writer predicted the result of the John Cena vs. Randy Orton Backlash match

On May 10, 2025, fans will witness two generational stars clashing once again in the squared circle. Recently, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the winner of the Orton vs. Cena title bout.

Freddie believes that the evil John Cena will walk out of St. Louis still as the Undisputed Champion. He said:

Ad

"I freaking love Randy. I think it's awesome that he's doing this. I don't think he's gonna win the match at Backlash. But, man, it would be cool if he did, bro. It would be so cool if he did."

Expand Tweet

Overall, fans are divided. While many want The Cenation Leader to have a longer title reign, others are also ready to see The Viper as World Champion again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More