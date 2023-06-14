Former main roster star to return to Monday Night RAW? - 4 WWE NXT stars who could answer Seth Rollins' Open Challenge

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's most popular superstars today. Fans adore the former Universal Champion. For proof of his popularity, watch his segment with Finn Balor from RAW earlier this week. The reaction is truly insane.

In addition to his popularity, Rollins is also the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion of the modern era. He won the belt at Night of Champions and has since defended it against Damian Priest in an open challenge. His defenses don't end there, however.

The Visionary has offered another of his special open challenges for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. This means the workhorse champion will have three title defenses within about two weeks. One on RAW, one on NXT against Bron Breakker, and one at Money in the Bank against Finn Balor.

Of course, that's assuming he wins each bout. Whoever challenges him on Monday could dethrone him. Interestingly, an open challenge could mean somebody from NXT could even fight for the gold ahead of Bron Breakker's attempt to win the belt. Who could Seth potentially fight from NXT next Monday?

Below are four WWE NXT stars who could answer Seth Rollins' Open Challenge.

#4. Dijak could return to the main roster

Dijak on NXT

Dijak is an imposing WWE Superstar. He stands at 6'7" and weighs around 270 pounds, yet he can move as quickly as many cruiserweights. Power, speed, and technique make him an intimidating foe for any superstar.

The big man has been with WWE since 2017. He was initially part of the NXT brand but was later called up to the main roster under the name T-BAR as part of the Retribution faction. Thankfully, he returned to NXT as Dijak and has since been putting on great performances on a regular basis.

While Dijak left RAW to reinvent himself, he surely wants to return to the main roster in the future. He could do so by accepting Seth's challenge. The two will have an incredible bout, and if Dijak wins, he'd make a massive splash and reclaim his legacy on the main roster.

#3. Wes Lee regularly holds open challenges of his own

she 🩶 @livvsmone wes lee becomes the longest reigning nxt north american champion in 6 days, well deserved wes lee becomes the longest reigning nxt north american champion in 6 days, well deserved https://t.co/c6tnBVrAPb

Wes Lee is one of the best superstars in all of WWE. He's the reigning NXT North American Champion. Not only that, but he's also the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion in the title's illustrious history.

Lee first joined the company as part of MSK. While his tag team partner was later fired, the two won tag team gold together in the past. Simply put: Wes Lee is all about winning championships and defying expectations. Nobody expected him to be so successful, yet he continues to be.

The talented champion has been known for his own open challenges on NXT. Given how often he does them, it would be pretty exciting to see him accept one on WWE's main roster. Plus, the two would have a show-stealing bout. Not many matches would be more exciting.

#2. Axiom is an incredible athlete

Axiom is a masked marvel. He first joined NXT in 2022 with not much known about his past. He resembles a superhero and moves in the ring as if he's a mixture of Spider-Man and Black Widow. He has spot-on precision and stellar athleticism.

While fans and wrestlers alike pretend not to know Axiom's true identity, he's really NXT UK's A-Kid. The former Heritage Cup Champion was one of the best stars on the British brand and continues to be one on WWE NXT in the United States.

When it comes to in-ring action, Axiom is certainly ready for WWE's main roster. It could be said he needs more development on the mic, but he can deliver a main event with Seth Rollins that would leave fans dying to see more of the athletic marvel.

#1. Carmelo Hayes appeared on WWE SmackDown last week

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Carmelo Hayes is a star. The fantastic wrestler first got started on the indie scene before joining World Wrestling Entertainment via the dying days of 205 Live. Shortly thereafter he joined NXT proper and has gone on to win the NXT Championship.

The A-Champion actually appeared on WWE's main roster programming recently. He and Trick Williams were ringside for Baron Corbin's bout with Butch on SmackDown. They ended up getting in a post-match scuffle with The Lone Wolf.

Hayes could quickly re-appear on the main roster by accepting Seth's open challenge on Monday Night RAW. While he's the NXT Champion, there's no guarantee that he couldn't dethrone Seth and become a double champion. He did it once before with the Cruiserweight and North American titles after all.

