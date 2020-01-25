Former nWo Member says that Vince McMahon had no clue how to book Matt Hardy

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News

25 Jan 2020, 09:48 IST SHARE

Not one of Vince's better ideas (Pic Source: WWE / Matt Hardy Twitter)

On their Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and Disco Inferno were discussing Matt Hardy and his 'Free The Delete' YouTube series. It was then brought up that his WWE contract is ending in February and his possibility of going to AEW after that. Disco then said that Vince McMahon had no idea of how to book Matt.

Before that, Disco commented on Matt's YouTube series and jokingly that the hairstyle of the wrestler's son is terrible and a disgrace. But the discussion then turned towards Matt's impending WWE departure. They addressed the rumors that he could be going to AEW and be revealed as the leader of The Dark Order.

Konnan said that The Dark Order certainly needs a lot of help. Then Disco said:

"Who said, on this show, that Matt Hardy going to the WWE would not do anything because Vince McMahon wouldn't have no clue how to book that character? I said that..they never really got any legs in WWE, it's a shame."

Konnan also commented on the issue and said that both Matt and Jeff Hardy were so hot when they went back to WWE but were turned stone-cold. He said:

"This is the thing that gets us all. How do you get something that was so hot as Jeff and Matt and you just turned them stone-cold. I mean...nothing...they mean nothing. They went in as hot as you can get...they got a humongous pop...all you had to do was grab that and go with it."

One of the things that Matt created was the Broken Universe outside of WWE and it's true, he never got quite the run he did in Impact Wrestling. It will be interesting to see where Matt actually ends up.