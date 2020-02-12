Former nWo members praise King Corbin's heel work

Corbin is not liked and that's a good thing (Pic Source: WWE)

King Corbin has been engaged in a feud with Roman Reigns for some time now. The feud itself has gotten mixed reactions from the WWE Universe, especially with the 'Dog Food' segments.

Moreover, Corbin has also received mixed reactions to his heel work from certain sections of the WWE Universe.

But he has received praise from former nWo members, Konnan and Disco Inferno. On their Keepin' It 100 podcast, both men praised Corbin's work when discussing if he had 'Go Away' Heat.

Disco Inferno said that he was annoyed with some people who criticize Corbin as having 'Go Away' heat, adding that they themselves have never gone away. He further said that if those fans are annoyed with Corbin, then they should stop watching.

Konnan chimed in and stated the problem is that many heels have been influenced by those in the past and tried to be entertaining. Corbin doesn't have that problem as people don't like him and that's a good thing. He said:

"All the heels became really entertaining, sometimes more than the babyface. Now, the fans don't see an entertaining heel, you know, they don't think that he's getting the desired heat. You know what I'm saying because he's not saying funny one-liners and trying to get over but that guy does have actual heat. People really don't like him and that's a good thing."

Konnan makes some good points in his analysis and perhaps, he may be right that fans themselves have been conditioned over the years to expect certain things from heels.

Advertisement

Corbin will be facing Roman Reigns at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia in a steel cage match.

If quotes from this article are used, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.