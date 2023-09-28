Former NXT Champion to attack John Cena and write him off TV? What it means for WWE Fastlane 2023

John Cena has dominated WWE programming over the last few weeks, finding himself in a feud with The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa in particular.

AJ Styles was initially slated to team up with Cena to face The Bloodline, but Uso and Sikoa put The Phenomenal One out of commission. On the September 25 edition of RAW, WWE announced that The Champ will battle his rivals at Fastlane.

Although we have already seen multiple twists play out in the John Cena and Bloodline saga, another shocking development could occur in the coming weeks, effectively writing Cena off television.

The clock may be ticking as Karrion Kross could set his sights on the 16-time World Champion. Kross loves to play mind games and execute sneak attacks. Much like he tried to break and expose Drew McIntyre and AJ Styles, will he target Cena and reveal any of The Champ's weaknesses?

If the assault occurs on SmackDown, it may be an effective way of taking Cena off the card for Fastlane. However, considering the advertisement, it is unlikely to occur before Cena's match against Uso and Sikoa.

We don't yet know when the Hollywood star's run will end, but once his impending departure nears, WWE ought to have a rising star jump to the occasion.

Taking out John Cena will considerably elevate Kross' stock. The Harbinger of Doom has been treading water for far too long. Putting one of the all-time greats out of commission is a massive statement.

John Cena may have a surprise tag partner for Fastlane

Although he hasn't been announced to have a partner, The Champ is unlikely to compete in such an intense encounter alone at Fastlane.

There are plenty of options on the table, and Cena could use a partner to even the numbers game. Various media outlets reported that WWE wanted LA Knight to save the 16-time World Champion from the 2-on-1 onslaught last week, but Knight tested positive for COVID-19.

The rumor mill is running wild with reports of Randy Orton making a grand comeback to assist his long-time on-screen rival. Orton has made significant progress and was recently spotted at the Performance Center.

Whether it's Orton or Knight, Cena will likely not have to fend off Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa all by himself.

