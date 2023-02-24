WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Asuka, and Rhea Ripley have clear paths to WrestleMania 39. Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Championship. Asuka and Ripley will challenge Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, respectively, for their women's titles.

It even appears as if Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will fight. Austin Theory and Gunther will have matches at the Showcase of the Immortals due to being the United States and Intercontinental Champions.

One of the mid-card titles could be defended on the episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 39. While Theory and Gunther will likely appear on the card, many current performers don't have a defined direction for the show.

Competing in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal isn't the same as having a featured match at the event. Which intriguing names currently don't seem to have a direction for WrestleMania 39? Here are five such stars.

#5 LA Knight could miss out on his first WrestleMania

Knight recently shared the ring with both Bray Wyatt and the Undertaker.

Knight helped sell Bray Wyatt's first big feud since returning to WWE. The angle needed someone who could hold his own on the microphone, and LA has always been one of the best at spinning a promo.

After losing the Pitch Black match to the Eater of Worlds at the Royal Rumble, Knight hasn't had much to do. He's still relatively new to the main roster, but his talents are too obvious to ignore.

There is still a month to go a program could emerge for the talented talker. Perhaps he will tangle with Drew McIntyre or target the New Day. The former IMPACT World Champion should get a singles match after putting Wyatt over at the Royal Rumble.

#4 Karrion Kross is featured on SmackDown

What's next for Kross after he's done with Rey Mysterio?

When Karrion Kross returned to WWE with a bang, he attacked McIntyre before Clash at the Castle while also putting Roman Reigns on notice. The Doomwalker has traded wins and losses since then and has targeted Rey Mysterio over the last few months.

If the Undisputed Championship is separated following WrestleMania 39, then some other stars on SmackDown need to be pushed. Sami Zayn will likely be in the picture as well as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Kross could be a top heel, so his booking should start to resemble that of Gunther's. Once the latter loses the Intercontinental Championship, he'll likely be pushed to a major title.

The former NXT Champ could move up the card with a signature win at WrestleMania 39. Perhaps he could face New Day or someone from RAW like Montez Ford or Johnny Gargano.

#3 The New Day can always get a crowd going

It's hard to fathom that both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may miss out on WrestleMania 39. They hosted the event for a year and have had a match at the last four years' events.

The match at WrestleMania 38 was supposed to be a six-man tag team match against the Brawling Brutes. Big E was unfortunately injured during the build-up. It eventually led to a tag team bout that lasted less than three minutes.

Kingston and Woods have been working in NXT lately but haven't appeared since losing the NXT Tag Team belts to Gallus. The duo can make anything work, and with two days of matches, they should be on the card. Karrion Kross or LA Knight would be good choices.

#2 Johnny Gargano needs a chance to shine

Johnny Wrestling had a great showing in the Elimination Chamber match.

Gargano returned to WWE after SummerSlam 2022. His booking would have been different under Mr. McMahon, but Johnny Wrestling was one of Triple H's top stars in NXT.

It has taken some time, but Gargano has slowly built up some credibility with the WWE Universe. Those familiar with him from his NXT days knew what he could do, but main roster fans may not have known.

A decent run against The Miz and Austin Theory showed everyone what he could do. Johnny Wrestling's run in the Elimination Chamber only helped his cause. He might not get on the card, but he could easily face someone like Theory, Kross, Bronson Reed, or Finn Balor if the latter doesn't face Edge.

#1 Braun Strowman has been a fixture at WrestleMania in the past

Strowman has recently been in matches for the tag team titles and Intercontinental Championship.

Strowman is physically the biggest wrestler who may not get a match at WrestleMania 39. He and Ricochet are coming off an Undisputed Tag Title loss to the Usos. With that partnership over, what's next?

Going their separate ways may be the most likely scenario. The former Universal Champion could face someone like Bronson Reed, Kross, or LA Knight. He also has options if he stays with The One and Only.

Strowman and Ricochet could face Imperium, the Viking Raiders, Legado Del Fantasma, or another team from RAW. Strowman literally has a big presence that should get a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card.

