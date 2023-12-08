Former NXT champion to return after 992 days at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the chances

WWE is gearing up for its next premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024, set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Currently, Cody Rhodes is the only superstar who has announced his entry for the Men's Royal Rumble match next year.

However, given that the Royal Rumble is known for surprises and twists, there's speculation about the potential return of former NXT Champion Andrade 'El Idolo' to the Stamford-based promotion during the event.

The possibility arises from recent reports suggesting that Andrade's contract with All Elite Wrestling may be expiring soon, raising the prospect of a return to WWE. While the Royal Rumble traditionally features surprise entrants, the comeback of Andrade at Royal Rumble 2024 seems highly unlikely.

Reports also indicate that, after leaving AEW, Andrade has expressed interest in returning to the Mexican promotion, CMLL. It is noteworthy that the former NXT Champion is aware that signing with WWE again might hinder opportunities to work with CMLL. However, if the reports come to fruition, and Andrade re-signs with WWE in 2024, the possibility of him appearing at Royal Rumble 2024 seems to be a possibility.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming months and whether the Stamford-based promotion will re-sign the current AEW star.

Roman Reigns' possible challenger for Royal Rumble 2024 already revealed

The return of Roman Reigns has already been announced by the company, and the Tribal Chief is set to make his appearance on the December 15, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. However, it seems like the company has already planted seeds for a match involving Reigns at next year's Royal Rumble show, with Randy Orton potentially being the one to face the Tribal Chief on the show.

For those unaware, last week, Randy Orton made his first appearance on the Blue brand since getting attacked by The Bloodline in May 2022. Orton was also confronted by Paul Heyman on the show, leading to a brawl between the Viper and the Samoan faction.

Following this, the Apex Predator signed an exclusive contract with Friday Nights and issued a warning to the Tribal Chief, stating that Daddy is back. With this, a confrontation between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns seems highly likely when the Tribal Chief returns to the Blue brand.

This confrontation will eventually lead to a match between these two, with the ideal location being Royal Rumble 2024.

